How to stay healthy on holiday

Most of us wouldn’t go on an overseas holiday without organising travel insurance and taking care of a few other essentials. Yet one crucial item we often forget is making sure our vaccinations are up to date.

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Depending on where you’re travelling, this could include hepatitis A, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever or rabies. Even influenza or a bad case of traveller’s diarrhoea can quickly derail a long-awaited getaway.

Not only can vaccines help keep you healthy while you’re away, they also reduce the risk of bringing infections home to family and friends.

Plan ahead

Some travel vaccines require more than one dose – they might be spaced several weeks apart, to provide the best protection. For that reason, it’s recommended that you book a travel health consultation around six to eight weeks before departure.

Even if your trip is sooner than that, don’t assume it’s too late. A healthcare professional can advise what protection is still available and worthwhile.

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Which vaccines will I need?

This depends on your destination, how long you’ll be away, the activities you’ve planned, the time of year, your age, medical history and previous vaccinations.

It’s also worth checking that your other routine vaccinations are up to date, including measles, whooping cough, polio and the seasonal flu vaccine. You can check your vaccination history through the Australian Immunisation Register via myGov.

Your pharmacist or GP can review your itinerary and recommend the vaccinations most appropriate for your trip.

(Credit: Getty)

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Check with your pharmacist

Many pharmacies now offer pre-travel health consultations, making it easier than ever to prepare before you fly. TerryWhite Chemmart appointments can be booked online, through the app or by calling your local pharmacy.

During your visit, a trained pharmacist will assess your travel plans and health history, and then recommend appropriate vaccinations and other travel health advice.

Certain vaccines can be given during the same appointment (depending on state regulations). Some specialised vaccines (such as yellow fever) must be administered at approved vaccination centres, and your pharmacist can advise if this is required.

What to expect

Most travel vaccines only cause mild, short-term side effects, such as a sore arm, headache, tiredness or a slight fever. These symptoms usually settle in a day or two and are a normal sign that your immune system is responding.

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Before administering any vaccine, pharmacists screen for allergies, medical conditions, medications and other factors, including pregnancy, to ensure your vaccination is safe and appropriate. They’ll also provide a written vaccination record, with details uploaded to the Australian Immunisation Register.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Melvin Deo, Shepparton, Vic

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Don’t let travel illness ground your big adventure.

Why should travel health be on my radar so early?

When you’re busy coordinating passports, visas and packing lists, the last thing on your mind is getting sick overseas. But navigating language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems and the shock of a major medical bill can instantly derail a holiday. While you can’t predict every bump in the road, taking the time to map out your health precautions before departure ensures your trip is memorable for the right reasons.

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I always do my research and get travel insurance, but is there more I should be doing for my health?

Thoroughly researching local laws, healthcare standards, and finding a comprehensive travel insurance policy is a vital baseline. However, personal health preparation requires a closer look. Beyond ensuring routine immunisations (such as measles-mumps-rubella, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, polio and influenza) are up to date, you need to consider destination-specific risks like food and waterborne illnesses or mosquito-borne diseases. Planning ahead also means mapping out how you will store, transport and legally document any medications you rely on.

I usually just buy a generic first-aid kit. How can a pharmacist give me a more tailored approach?

During a dedicated 30-minute pre-travel consultation in our CareClinic room, we take a deep dive into your destination, trip duration and planned activities. We can help you build a targeted first-aid kit stocked with the right essentials, from motion sickness remedies and rehydration solutions to wound care and insect repellent, while checking what travel-specific medications or vaccinations you might need.

Can I get those vaccinations sorted there in the pharmacy?

Absolutely. We make the process simple with expert advice and can administer eligible travel and routine vaccinations on the spot. Because travel health preparation isn’t something that can be left to the last minute, we recommend booking your pre-travel consultation with one of our pharmacists at least six weeks before you depart. That way, you can get your vaccines, medications and first-aid supplies sorted in one visit and get back to the fun part of planning your getaway.

Service fees apply and do not include the cost of recommended over-the-counter products or medications. Subject to Pharmacist’s scope of practice and professional judgement. Speak to your Pharmacist to check your eligibility.

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For more information go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

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