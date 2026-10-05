From UTIs to menopause support, your local pharmacist may be able to help more than you think

When life gets busy, your own health can often slip to the bottom of the to-do list. Finding time to book an appointment with your GP can be difficult, especially if you need help quickly with something like a urinary tract infection (UTI), emergency contraception or a repeat prescription for the Pill.

Advertisement

The good news? Your local pharmacist is trained to provide support with a range of women’s health concerns, making it easier to get timely advice and treatment close to home.

Many pharmacies now offer dedicated services, where specially trained pharmacists provide one-on-one consultations in a private room, giving women fast, convenient access to expert healthcare.

More than just prescriptions

While pharmacists have always been medication experts, their role has expanded significantly in recent years.

Advertisement

The range of services can vary so it’s worth checking with your local pharmacy to discover what’s on offer. Depending on where you live, your TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist may be able to treat uncomplicated UTIs, resupply or prescribe hormonal contraception, provide emergency contraception, administer vaccinations and offer advice on concerns such as period pain, menopause and weight management as well as travel health and vaccinations, minor skin conditions such as acne, reflux, hay fever and mild musculoskeletal pain.

For women approaching menopause, support is also becoming easier to access. TerryWhite Chemmart has partnered with WellFemme, allowing eligible women to be referred for specialist menopause care via telehealth. Many stores also stock products displaying the MTick symbol, making it simpler to identify options designed to support women through menopause.

Private, professional care

Some health concerns can feel awkward to discuss, but some pharmacies now have specially dedicated rooms where you can speak with your pharmacist privately and confidentially.

With your permission, details of your consultation can also be shared with your GP, helping keep everyone involved in your healthcare informed.

Advertisement

Depending on your pharmacist, you may also be able to make an appointment outside standard business hours or on weekends, thus making it easier to fit healthcare around work, family and everyday life.

So while pharmacists don’t replace your GP, they could just be the convenient first stop you’ve been looking for.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Ruby Rasheed, Rose Bay, NSW

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Menopause and weight gain – it’s not just motivation

Advertisement

I’m exercising and eating like I always have, but the weight is creeping on. Why?

It’s one of the most common and frustrating concerns we hear in pharmacy. During perimenopause and menopause, hormonal changes can alter body composition and encourage more fat to be stored around the abdomen. At the same time, age-related loss of muscle can reduce how much energy the body uses. Sleep disruption, stress, genetics, medications and changes in activity can also play a part. This is not simply a lack of willpower. It’s a combination of biological and lifestyle factors, which can mean routines that worked previously may not have the same effect during midlife.

So what practical changes can I make?

Avoid highly restrictive diets, which can be difficult to sustain and may increase the risk of losing muscle as well as fat. Aim for balanced meals that include protein, vegetables and wholegrains, and focus on habits you can maintain. Regular resistance exercise can help preserve muscle strength. Poor sleep can also affect appetite, food choices and energy levels. However, if your weight is changing unexpectedly or significantly, speak with a healthcare professional.

How can my pharmacist help?

You don’t have to work it out alone. A private CareClinic consultation gives you the opportunity to talk through your goals, current medicines and symptoms such as fatigue or poor sleep that may be making weight management more difficult. Your pharmacist can explain the evidence-based options available, support you with an existing prescription and refer you to a GP or other health care professional if needed. Our Weight Care Program can also provide personalised guidance, progress tracking and ongoing support.

What’s my first step?

Let go of the all-or-nothing mindset and start with small changes you can maintain. This could mean eating a balanced breakfast with protein and fibre, creating a wind-down routine to support sleep, or adding more movement to your day. Your pharmacist can help you set realistic goals and develop a personalised plan that works with your changing body, not against it.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.