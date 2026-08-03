From health checks to vaccinations, your pharmacist can do more than fill a script

Have you checked the services available at your local pharmacy? Chances are you’re missing out.

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From essential health checks to disease management, your local pharmacist can be an important part of your well-being support team – and they could even save you some unnecessary trips to the GP.

VACCINATIONS

Many pharmacies offer regular vaccinations such as whooping cough, influenza and COVID-19, administered by a trained professional. Ask about cost and availability when you book.

“Pharmacists also upload your vaccination details directly to the Australian Immunisation Register, which ensures your vaccinations record is always up to date,” says Brenton Hart, Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart.

MINOR INJURY & ILLNESS

“Pharmacists are trained to assess and triage acute conditions – that is, assessing symptoms for common ailments like skin rashes, hay fever or respiratory infections, like colds and sinusitis.

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“They can determine if [the ailments] can be treated with over-the-counter medicines or if a GP referral is necessary,” explains Brenton.

“Pharmacists can also provide assistance with managing minor wounds, such as minor burns and scrapes, by recommending suitable dressings and providing wound care advice,” he says.

DISEASE MANAGEMENT

“For chronic conditions such as asthma or diabetes, pharmacists can provide MedsCheck consultations to review how you are taking your medications and ensure you are getting the most benefit from them,” says Brenton.

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“Pharmacists can also demonstrate the correct technique for using inhalers, blood glucose monitors or injectable medications, which is essential for effective self-management of your health.”

HEALTH CHECKS

Many pharmacies offer onsite blood pressure monitoring, and some also have blood glucose and cholesterol screening services. “These checks are a great way to identify silent health risks early,” says Brenton.

“If your readings are outside the normal range, your pharmacist will provide a written record to take to your doctor for further investigation.”

SPECIALISED SERVICES

“Some pharmacists can now prescribe medications for specific conditions, like uncomplicated urinary tract infections, or continue prescriptions for the oral contraceptive pill,” explains Brenton.

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“Many pharmacies also offer sleep apnoea screenings, as well as specialised compounding (making tailored medications), and Dose Administration Aids to help patients manage complex medication schedules safely,” he adds.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Lauren Haworth, Maddingley, Vic

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Stay vigilant – winter isn’t over yet!

I’m a bit late with my flu vaccination this year. Have I missed the boat?

Not at all! Many people believe the flu season wraps up when the calendar hits August, but that’s not the case. Last year, we saw flu activity extending well into December. Influenza is unpredictable, and it’s never too late to bolster your defences. Getting vaccinated now provides a vital shield that can protect you for the months ahead, even as we move toward spring and into summer. It’s a proactive step that helps ensure you stay well, regardless of when the peak of the season occurs.

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Do I still need to worry about COVID-19?

We get this question every day! While we might not hear about it in the headlines as much, COVID-19 is still circulating, and staying up to date with your vaccinations remains the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness (especially for older people). The best thing is, you don’t need to make a separate trip – we can administer your COVID-19 vaccination at the same time as your flu vaccination, making it a very efficient way to get protected. Plus, it’s still free for everyone, so there’s never been a better time to get your health to-do list cleared in one go.

Is there anything else I should think about?

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is often thought of as a childhood illness, but it can cause significant respiratory issues in older adults, such as severe bronchitis or pneumonia. Access to funded RSV vaccines has changed, and it’s now free for adults aged 75 and over, as well as for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged 60 and older. Better yet, RSV vaccinations can be given by your local pharmacist, who can also assess your eligibility.

What about beyond vaccinations?

Vaccinations are the cornerstone of your winter defence, but they’re just one part. Think of us as your year-round health hub. When you come in for your vaccinations, we can also use that time to review your current medications, check your blood pressure or discuss any health concerns that crop up during colder months. Whether it’s a quick health check or advice on managing your long-term wellness, we’re here to help you stay in your prime, long after winter fades.

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