From flu to whooping cough, discover the life-saving shots we all need and when

Vaccines protect us from illnesses all through life, but as we get older the shots we need also change.

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“As adults, we should keep up with annual flu vaccination, have a tetanus-whooping cough booster every 10 years, and make sure we’re protected against measles, mumps, rubella and HPV, if we missed these earlier in life,” says Chief Pharmacist Brenton Hart at TerryWhite Chemmart.

“Covid vaccination may be considered, while shingles and pneumococcal vaccines become important as we age. Everyone has their own unique health circumstances that may influence recommendations, and a pharmacist can help tailor this to your health and life stage.”

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INFLUENZA

Everyone over age six months is eligible for an annual influenza vaccine. Get the shot in April or May so the protection is at its most effective when you need it. Each year the vaccine is designed to protect the body from the most common strains of the virus.

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As well as limiting the spread, a flu vaccine helps prevent people from becoming seriously ill. People who are especially vulnerable include babies, children, the elderly, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women.

RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS

One of the common causes of breathing infection in children, RSV is highly contagious and can lead to serious illness and hospitalisation. Symptoms include a cough, runny nose, wheezing and sneezing.

Children under one year can develop bronchiolitis or pneumonia because of RSV. Older adults, pregnant women and older people living with certain health conditions are recommended to get an RSV vaccine, which can help prevent the illness from becoming life-threatening.

PERTUSSIS (WHOOPING COUGH)

Pertussis is highly contagious and poses serious risks for babies and young children. Nine in 10 people who are not vaccinated will contract whooping cough if they have contact with someone who has it.

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Vaccinations are recommended for:

Pregnant women (for every new pregnancy)

Babies aged six weeks, four months, six months and 18 months

Children aged four

Adolescents aged 11-13 (may be offered through your state’s School Vaccination Program)

Adults every 10 years, especially those caring for babies and small children, working in healthcare or childcare and anyone over the age of 50

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OTHER IMPORTANT VACCINES

Talk to your GP or pharmacist if you would like to know more about these vaccines and how to access them.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) May be offered within the School Vaccination Program, aged 12-13

Meningococcal ACWY May be offered within the school immunisation program, aged 14-16

COVID-19 Annual boosters recommended for adults over the age of 18

Shingles For all those aged over 50

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION PROGRAM

The Australian Government’s National Immunisation Program (NIP) provides free vaccinations against some diseases. These are free if you are eligible, although your vaccination provider may charge a fee.

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Visit health.gov.au or talk to your GP or pharmacist about vaccines.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Clinton Deans, Kardinya, WA.

CARECLINC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Over 65? Roll up your sleeves for winter.

I like to stay proactive with my health. What are the essential vaccinations I should be getting for winter?

The most common essentials we discuss at the pharmacy for winter is the annual flu vaccination, which for those aged over 60 years is an “enhanced” version designed to give your immune system a stronger boost, alongside immunisations to protect against pneumococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and shingles. Your TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist can check your records and advise exactly what you need.

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Am I able to get all those at once?

“Co-administration” – or getting more than one vaccination in a single visit – is perfectly safe and highly effective for most people. For example, many of our CareClinic visitors choose to tick off their flu and Covid boosters in one go. While it’s a great time-saver, our pharmacists always tailor their approach to you. If you’re managing a chronic condition, or prefer to space things out, we can create a schedule that suits you. Our goal is to get you fully protected for winter with the least amount of disruption to your life.

What else can I do?

Vaccinations are your foundation, but they aren’t the whole story! Colder weather can affect our habits, so it’s a great time for a blood pressure check or medication check, where we sit down and review your medications to ensure everything is working as it should. We also offer weight management consultations and even advise on vitamin D levels, which can take a hit in winter. Think of us as your health hub. Whether it’s a vaccination, a quick health check or advice on staying active when it’s chilly, we’re here to help you navigate the season with confidence.

For more information go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

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