5 essentials for the perfect at-home wellness kit

We’ve all been there, desperately searching for a stray paracetamol, some heartburn relief or a bandage at the bottom of the messy drawer…

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Sound familiar? If so, it could be time to create your own at-home wellness kit (and put some organisation strategies in place, too).

Creating a simple yet effective at-home wellness kit is a practical way to prioritise the health and wellbeing of you and your family. Plus, you can customise your kit to suit your unique health needs and lifestyle.

When it comes to where to keep everything, use either a designated cabinet with shelves, or keep supplies in a bag or a box with sections so it’s easy to rifle through. And make sure to store it in an easily accessible and secure location in your home.

Keep reading for the essentials to include in your at-home wellness kit.

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Creating a wellness kit is a simple way to prioritise the health and wellbeing of your family. (Credit: Getty Images)

1. First aid supplies

Accidents happen, and when they do you’ll need some basic first aid items for minor injuries:

Adhesive bandages (various sizes).

Sterile gauze pads and adhesive tape .

. Scissors and tweezers.

Disposable gloves.

Thermometer.

First aid manual or instruction.

Antiseptic wipes or solution : Isocol, Australia’s iconic rubbing alcohol antiseptic for over 40 years – from hand sanitiser to ear care, a household essential that kills germs on skin. One Bottle, So Many Uses!

2. Medications

Depending on the season, you may need various medications in your kit. Chemists’ Own offers a large range of quality Australian own-brand over-the-counter medications that are value for money:

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Include medications for common ailments like colds and flu, headaches, allergies, heartburn, upset stomach and constipation.

Prescription medications, if applicable, along with a copy of the prescription.

3. Hygiene and sanitation

Stay well by keeping hands and surfaces sanitised. Tissues and sanitisers can help reduce the spread of illness:

Hand sanitiser.

Soap and moist wipes.

Toilet paper or tissues.

Disposable face masks (during pandemics).

If you have kids, you’ll want to ensure bandages and medications are suitable for their size and needs. (Credit: Getty Images)

4. Wellness essentials

Preventing illness and staying in tip-top condition should be a priority. Vitamins and supplements especially can help if you think your diet has insufficient vitamins and nutrients:

Multivitamins or personalised supplements.

Sunscreen for UV protection.

Insect repellent for outdoor activities.

5. Personalised items

Consider any specific medical or dietary needs for yourself and family members, such as prescription medications or allergy relief.

Include a list of emergency contacts, including healthcare providers and pharmacies.

This compact wellness kit covers common health and wellness needs, ensuring you have essential supplies on hand for minor injuries, illnesses, and everyday wellbeing.

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Remember to check and replenish your kit regularly, ensuring that medications and supplies have not expired. Always read the label and follow directions for use

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