How to Become a Morning Person: 5 Simple Tips That Actually Work

Some people wake up in the morning with a spring in their step, feeling refreshed and ready to start the new day. They may not even need an alarm clock to pull them out of their slumber! Imagine that…

Advertisement

But for others, waking up in the morning means repeatedly hitting ‘snooze’ before dragging themselves into the shower and downing the first of many coffees.

If the mere mention of your alarm clock fills you with dread, chances are you’re probably not a morning person. There are some ways to change that though!

1. Shift Your Bedtime

If you don’t identify as a morning person, you’re probably a night owl, which means your bedtime gets pushed out until late.

To make mornings less of a punish, you need to start going to bed earlier. Start small by going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night until you hit your ideal bedtime.

Advertisement

Remember, you should aim for between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, so if your alarm goes off at 6am, aim to be asleep by 10pm.

2. Create a Fun Morning Routine

Take the time to do something you enjoy in the mornings. (Adobe Stock)

If the idea of early mornings sends shivers down your spine, try to shift how you feel about them by giving yourself something to look forward to.

Set aside some time to do something you enjoy as soon as you wake up. This might involve sipping on a cup of tea as you journal, taking a walk while you catch up on your favourite podcast, or spending a few minutes doing yoga.

Advertisement

You won’t mind getting up early if you have something to look forward to!

3. Embrace the Natural Light

Exposing yourself to natural sunlight in the mornings is sure to wake you up. (Adobe Stock)

Sunlight tells your brain that it’s time to wake up, so open your curtains as soon as you step out of bed to signal to your body that the day has officially started.

If you can, go outside for 10 to 15 minutes each day so you get the full effects of the early morning sun.

Advertisement

If it’s still dark when you wake up, consider investing in a light therapy lamp, which simulates dawn, helping you to feel more energised and alert.

4. Limit Screen Time

Blue light from screens – such as TVs, phones and tablets – can create sleeping difficulties at night by tricking your brain into thinking it’s still day.

Try a self-imposed digital detox before bed by turning off any screens half an hour to an hour before you go to sleep. If you do still need to use your phone, switch it over to night mode.

To unwind and signal to your brain that it’s time for bed, get in the habit of reading a book or taking a warm shower at night.

Advertisement

5. Consistency Is Key

Once you establish a sleep/wake routine, getting up in the mornings will feel like less of a punish. (Adobe Stock)

Although it may be tempting to enjoy a sleep in on the weekends, getting up later than you normally would can undo all the progress you’ve made during the week.

Stick to the same sleep/wake schedule that you follow during the week to maintain your body clock.

By sticking to the same schedule all week long, your mornings will start to feel like less of a punish. You may even find yourself waking up with said spring in your step!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.