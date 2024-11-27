Maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals can be challenging in our fast-paced lives.

Greens supplements are a convenient solution, bridging the divide between our hectic schedules and achieving optimal nutrition. But amidst the abundance of options, how do we distinguish between hype and genuine efficacy?

From spirulina to kale, each ingredient holds unique health benefits. Here, we map out the best greens supplement options in Australia.

The best greens supplements in Australia

01 Daily Beauty Greens $44.99 (usually $59.99) at Mister Jones Bursting with a vibrant array of nutrient-rich superfoods including spirulina, chlorella, and kale, this potent formula is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals essential for radiant skin, strong hair, and overall vitality. Combined with three strains of probiotics and vegan collagen boosters, get your daily inner health boost by mixing it with water or combining it into your favourite smoothie recipe. Key features: Available in 15 and 30-serve sizes

Vegan

Flavour of super greens, lemon and ginger Shop Now

02 Strawberry Kiwi Super Beauty Greens $65 at The Collagen Co. Bursting with a base of leafy Organic Greens and Superfoods complemented by Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Pre and Probiotics, Herbal Extracts, and more, this blend is as delicious as it is good for you. Designed with detoxification, immunity, beauty, gut health, and energy in mind, this powder is tangy and sweet so you can drink it with ease. Key features: 28-serve size

Naturally flavoured and sweetened with no added sugar Shop Now

03 Greens + Collagen Formula $59.99 at JSHealth JSHealth’s greens powder combines the antioxidant power of greens with marine collagen. They blend nutrient-packed greens like spinach and kale with collagen peptides, prebiotics and vitamins C, E and K. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals helps to support strong hair, nails, and overall vitality. Just mix it into your favourite drink or smoothie for an easy daily dose of goodness. Key features: Tropical pineapple mint flavour

30-serve size Shop Now

04 Greens Blend $59.38 at iHerb With thousands of positive reviews from happy customers, this powder is popular for being an easy way to add more whole food nutrition to your health routine. Each scoop is packed with nutritious greens, wholesome fruits and veggies plus, nutritious superfoods – and it tastes great too. Key features: 30 serves

Vitamins C & K Shop Now

05 The Super Elixir $69.99 at Chemist Warehouse Enhance your health with WelleCo’s Super Elixir 300g refill. This greens powder is made with 45 natural ingredients like barley grass and spirulina, which are packed with vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling great. The naturally derived formula acts as the optimal wellness aid. Key features: Vegan

Tropical pineapple and lime flavour

Approximately four weeks worth of servings Shop Now

06 Daily Supergreens Inner Beauty Powder $55.20 (usually $69) at Adore Beauty This bio-fermented greens supplement acts as a skin-boosting, inner wellness support, thanks to ingredients like broccoli sprout, green banana starch and spinach. The apple-flavoured formula adds that extra bit of fun to your daily supplement routine. Key features: Apple flavoured

Vegan

30 servings Shop Now

07 Nature’s Way Greens Plus $45.99 at Chemist Warehouse This nutrient-rich formula is packed with a whopping mixture of 81 supplementary ingredients. With organic spirulina, barley grass, and chlorella, it’s loaded with vitamins and antioxidants to boost energy, bolster immunity, and detoxify your body. Simply stir a spoonful into water, juice, or smoothies for a daily health kick. Key features: Tropical flavour

30 serves Shop Now

Does taking a greens supplement work?

Greens supplements offer a convenient and efficient way to increase your intake of essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants found in various green superfoods like spinach, kale, and spirulina.

These supplements can help bridge the gap between your busy lifestyle and the recommended daily servings of greens, promoting overall health and well-being.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

