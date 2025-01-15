If there’s one thing we can never seem to get enough of, it’s sleep. And yet, ironically enough, that’s exactly what we need most of all.
As it turns out, finding the time isn’t the only problem, rather we’re more likely to spend the better half of the night tossing and turning trying to catch some shut-eye.
It’s at this point we turn our attention to sleep supplements. Packed with all the ingredients needed to help you relax and slip off into a peaceful slumber, supplements are a great way to fall asleep easier.
The best sleep supplements in Australia
Below, we’ve found some of the best sleep supplements to try. And remember, always read the label and follow the directions for use.
01
Swisse Ultiboost Sleep
$29.99 at Swisse
For a premium quality formula, you can’t look past Swisse. Containing magnesium and herbs, including valerian, this mix helps reduce sleeplessness, calms the mind, and relieves nervous tension.
Key features:
- Sleep support
- Contains magnesium and valerian
- Nervous system support
- Aids relaxation
- Calms the mind
02
Sleep Tight
$39.99 at Mister Jones
Sweet dreams await with these Sleep Tight supplements which support your stress response, skin health, digestion, immunity and energy. A true all-rounder.
Key features:
- Plant-based, vegan-friendly
- Supports your body’s natural processes, and doesn’t overpower them
- Adaptogenic herbs, essential vitamins & minerals
- No artificial stimulants, sedatives or synthetics
- All tablets are coated in a vegan film for easy swallowing
03
Doctor’s Best, High Absorption Magnesium
$22.87 at iHerb
Made with 100 per cent chelated lysinate glycinate magnesium, this formula absorbs effectively to support muscle relaxation and optimum nerve function. Perfect for snoozing.
Key features:
- Helps with muscle relaxation
- Supports healthy sleep
- Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free
04
The Beauty Chef Supergenes Sleep Support
$59 at Sephora
When counting sheep doesn’t quite cut it, this intensive herbal probiotic is formulated with lemon balm, California poppy, passionflower and more to help you get a restful, deep sleep.
Key features:
- Helps to induce sleep and relieve restlessness
- Works to protect cells from oxidative stress while you sleep
- Supports gut health
- Vegetarian and vegan-friendly
- Induces calm and promotes restorative sleep
05
Blackmores Deep Sleep
$26.99 (usually $42.99) at Amazon
This specially formulated tablet supports deep and restful sleep every night with a combination of valerian, ziziphus, hops and magnesium, and will have you feeling refreshed come morning.
Key features:
- Improves sleep quality and supports deep sleep
- Supports waking up refreshed
- Helps soothe nerves and calms the mind
- Helps mind relaxation
- Supports nervous system function
What is the best supplement for sleep?
Supplements are often used to help with getting better sleep. Typically, ingredients like melatonin, magnesium, valerian root, and lavender are found to help reduce stress and promote easier sleep onset.
However, like anything else, individual responses vary, and it’s essential to incorporate supplements into a broader sleep hygiene routine, including consistent sleep schedules and relaxation practices.
Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.
