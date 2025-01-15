If there’s one thing we can never seem to get enough of, it’s sleep. And yet, ironically enough, that’s exactly what we need most of all.

As it turns out, finding the time isn’t the only problem, rather we’re more likely to spend the better half of the night tossing and turning trying to catch some shut-eye.

It’s at this point we turn our attention to sleep supplements. Packed with all the ingredients needed to help you relax and slip off into a peaceful slumber, supplements are a great way to fall asleep easier.

The best sleep supplements in Australia

Below, we’ve found some of the best sleep supplements to try. And remember, always read the label and follow the directions for use.

01 Swisse Ultiboost Sleep $29.99 at Swisse For a premium quality formula, you can’t look past Swisse. Containing magnesium and herbs, including valerian, this mix helps reduce sleeplessness, calms the mind, and relieves nervous tension. Key features: Sleep support

Contains magnesium and valerian

Nervous system support

Aids relaxation

Calms the mind Shop Now

02 Sleep Tight $39.99 at Mister Jones Sweet dreams await with these Sleep Tight supplements which support your stress response, skin health, digestion, immunity and energy. A true all-rounder. Key features: Plant-based, vegan-friendly

Supports your body’s natural processes, and doesn’t overpower them

Adaptogenic herbs, essential vitamins & minerals

No artificial stimulants, sedatives or synthetics

All tablets are coated in a vegan film for easy swallowing Shop Now

03 Doctor’s Best, High Absorption Magnesium $22.87 at iHerb Made with 100 per cent chelated lysinate glycinate magnesium, this formula absorbs effectively to support muscle relaxation and optimum nerve function. Perfect for snoozing. Key features: Helps with muscle relaxation

Supports healthy sleep

Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free Shop Now

04 The Beauty Chef Supergenes Sleep Support $59 at Sephora When counting sheep doesn’t quite cut it, this intensive herbal probiotic is formulated with lemon balm, California poppy, passionflower and more to help you get a restful, deep sleep. Key features: Helps to induce sleep and relieve restlessness

Works to protect cells from oxidative stress while you sleep

Supports gut health

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly

Induces calm and promotes restorative sleep Shop Now

05 Blackmores Deep Sleep $26.99 (usually $42.99) at Amazon This specially formulated tablet supports deep and restful sleep every night with a combination of valerian, ziziphus, hops and magnesium, and will have you feeling refreshed come morning. Key features: Improves sleep quality and supports deep sleep

Supports waking up refreshed

Helps soothe nerves and calms the mind

Helps mind relaxation

Supports nervous system function Shop Now

What is the best supplement for sleep?

Supplements are often used to help with getting better sleep. Typically, ingredients like melatonin, magnesium, valerian root, and lavender are found to help reduce stress and promote easier sleep onset.

However, like anything else, individual responses vary, and it’s essential to incorporate supplements into a broader sleep hygiene routine, including consistent sleep schedules and relaxation practices.

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

