Elton John opens up about battle with “severe” infection

Elton John recently opened up about his battle with a serious eye infection.

The Rocket Man singer, 77, shared a statement on Instagram that said: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

His health battles can’t keep him down – Elton John is ‘still standing’. (Image: Getty)

He went on to express gratitude for his team of “excellent” doctors and nurses”.

And Elton was quick to praise his family – husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – for taking “such good care” of him over the last several weeks.

Fortunately, Elton is feeling “positive” about where he is on his healing journey now. He said, “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Signing off with “love and gratitude”, Elton shared the message with his fans and celeb friends, who flooded the comments with well-wishes.

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote: “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️”.

Today Show co-host Al Roker chimed in, writing: “You are pure light and pray that light helps heal that eye. We love you, Sir Elton.”

Elton shared this throwback snap of himself, Zachary and Elijah in a birthday tribute to his husband David. (Image: Instagram)

Just last year, Elton suffered another health issue, landing him in the hospital in France. “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a rep for Elton told Page Six at the time.

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Then in 2017, it was revealed that the Lion King composer secretly battled prostate cancer, undergoing surgery to remove the gland.

However, despite his health battles, the star is “still standing” proud. As he should be – earlier this year, he won his first Emmy, earning him EGOT status. He’s just one of 19 people that have taken home an Emmy, an Oscar, a Tony and a Grammy. Well done, Sir!