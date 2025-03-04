Glow up your gut with the best supplements for digestive health

You’ve probably heard the buzz about gut health lately, and if you’re looking to take charge of your digestion, you’re in the right spot.

A happy gut can do wonders – think vibrant skin, extra energy, a strong immune system, and a happily balanced digestive track.

But where to start?

What vitamins and supplements help with gut health?

Maintaining a healthy gut involves a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, proper hydration, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep.

While vitamins and supplements can play a supportive role, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new supplements to your routine.

That being said, here are some ingredients to look out for when on the hunt for a good supplement:

Probiotics : Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that can help maintain a balanced gut microbiome. They’re available in various strains and forms, such as capsules, powders, and fermented foods. Look for strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

Prebiotics : Prebiotics are fibres that serve as food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. They help nourish the existing gut bacteria and promote their growth. Foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus are natural sources of prebiotics.

Digestive enzymes : Digestive enzymes can aid in breaking down food more efficiently, which may help reduce digestive discomfort. Amylase, lipase, and protease are some common enzymes that assist in the digestion of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

L-Glutamine : L-Glutamine is an amino acid that supports gut lining integrity. It’s crucial for maintaining the health of the cells in your intestinal walls, which can contribute to better digestion and absorption.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit gut health by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract. They’re commonly found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts.

The best gut health supplements to shop in Australia in 2025

Want to introduce a supplement, vitamin or probiotic into your daily routine to help boost your gut health and take your tummy to the next level?

Below we are taking a look at some of the best gut health supplements on the market that are available to shop in Australia.

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

