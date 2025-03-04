Glow up your gut with the best supplements for digestive health

You’ve probably heard the buzz about gut health lately, and if you’re looking to take charge of your digestion, you’re in the right spot.
A happy gut can do wonders – think vibrant skin, extra energy, a strong immune system, and a happily balanced digestive track.
But where to start?
What vitamins and supplements help with gut health?
Maintaining a healthy gut involves a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, proper hydration, regular exercise, stress management, and good sleep.
While vitamins and supplements can play a supportive role, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new supplements to your routine.
That being said, here are some ingredients to look out for when on the hunt for a good supplement:
Probiotics: Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that can help maintain a balanced gut microbiome. They’re available in various strains and forms, such as capsules, powders, and fermented foods. Look for strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.
Prebiotics: Prebiotics are fibres that serve as food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. They help nourish the existing gut bacteria and promote their growth. Foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus are natural sources of prebiotics.
Digestive enzymes: Digestive enzymes can aid in breaking down food more efficiently, which may help reduce digestive discomfort. Amylase, lipase, and protease are some common enzymes that assist in the digestion of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
L-Glutamine: L-Glutamine is an amino acid that supports gut lining integrity. It’s crucial for maintaining the health of the cells in your intestinal walls, which can contribute to better digestion and absorption.
Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit gut health by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract. They’re commonly found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts.
The best gut health supplements to shop in Australia in 2025
Want to introduce a supplement, vitamin or probiotic into your daily routine to help boost your gut health and take your tummy to the next level?
Below we are taking a look at some of the best gut health supplements on the market that are available to shop in Australia.
Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.
Mister Jones Daily Beauty Greens
$59.99 at Mister Jones
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
Add this blend of greens, probiotics, collagen and enzymes to your daily routine and help support your energy levels, gut health and radiant skin with one easy delicious glass.
Key features:
- Powder formulation
- Lemon & Ginger flavour
- Includes organic super greens: kale, spinach, spirulina and alfalfa
JSHealth Probiotic (Multi-Strain)
$39.99 at JSHealth
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
Support your gut health and promote regular bowel movements and a healthy digestion with this multi-strain vegan blend of probiotics from JSHealth.
Key features:
- 60 hard capsules
- Supports healthy digestive system function
- Supports bowel regularity
- Maintains beneficial intestinal flora
- Multi-strain Probiotic blend
- Vegan-friendly
Codeage Gut Health Formula
$72.17 at iHerb
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
Packed with gut loving ingredients like L-Glutamine, pro and prebiotics, microalgae, mushrooms and more, this daily capsule with kickstart your gut and leave you glowing and full of energy.
Key features:
- 180 capsules
- Digestive health support
- Probiotics and prebiotics
- Vegan
- Non-GMO
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
Not only will this easy-to-take tablet support your general gut health, it can also relieve bloating and can even support your vaginal pH balance.
Key features:
- 30 capsules
- Vegan
- Scientifically-formulated probiotic
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
The Beauty Chef are known for their focus on gut health, this concentrated formula is a powder that was created to help repair the gut and soothe discomfort. This is a great product to take alongside any of the brands Inner Beauty formulas.
Key features:
- Powder formulation
- Berry & Mint flavour
- Helps relieve digestive spasms
- Assists with the repair of the gut wall ling
- Supports skin health
Swisse Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies
$29.99 at Swisse
Always read the label and follow directions for use.
Want to try a different type of supplement? These delicious gummies contain three billion good bacteria, which means they are packed full of gut-loving probiotics and prebiotics.
Key features:
- 45 gummies
- 3 billion CFU of probiotics per daily serve
- Delicious orange flavour
- No added sugar or artificial sweeteners
- Vegan and vegetarian friendly