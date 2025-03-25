Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Swisse combines health and flavour in their new MasterChef-inspired range

Delicious and good for you!
annabel lane

As women, we deserve to feel confident, energised, and our best selves every day, but that doesn’t always come easily. That’s why sometimes we need that extra boost by introducing vitamins to our daily routine to help unlock that inner glow.

To celebrate the launch of Swisse’s new range, they have teamed up with MasterChef alumni and ice cream extraordinaire, Conor Curran (aka Creamy Confusion), to create two limited-edition icy treats inspired by their hero products.

These unique recipes are designed to replicate the sensory experiences offered by Swisse’s Gummies and Melts.

Ice cream and Swisse products
(Credit: Swisse)

Swisse Energy Boost Smart Melt

The energy boost smart melt aims at supporting your energy with melt tablets.

Designed for easy consumption, the melts are simply placed on your tongue and then it dissolve.

These ‘melts’ contain Korean Ginseng (panax ginseng) and mecobalamin (a form of vitamin B12). Korean ginseng helps boost stamina and reduce fatigue, while mecobalamin supports energy production.

Connor has created his own delicious recipe inspired by the Swisse Energy Boost which is a peach-flavoured melt that dissolves on your tongue with a bubbly fizziness.

Swisse Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies

Ensure to read the label of any vitamins or supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

The probiotic and prebiotic gummies boost your diet with a burst of flavour.

Each serving has 3 billion CFU of probiotics and natural prebiotic fibre from chicory root.

The gummies are orange-flavoured with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Connor has created his own tasty orange yoghurt sorbet, made with a zest orange flavour and chewy texture.

Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

