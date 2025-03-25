As women, we deserve to feel confident, energised, and our best selves every day, but that doesn’t always come easily. That’s why sometimes we need that extra boost by introducing vitamins to our daily routine to help unlock that inner glow.

Advertisement

To celebrate the launch of Swisse’s new range, they have teamed up with MasterChef alumni and ice cream extraordinaire, Conor Curran (aka Creamy Confusion), to create two limited-edition icy treats inspired by their hero products.

These unique recipes are designed to replicate the sensory experiences offered by Swisse’s Gummies and Melts.

(Credit: Swisse)

Swisse Energy Boost Smart Melt

Ensure to read the label of any vitamins or supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

Advertisement

The energy boost smart melt aims at supporting your energy with melt tablets.

Designed for easy consumption, the melts are simply placed on your tongue and then it dissolve.

These ‘melts’ contain Korean Ginseng (panax ginseng) and mecobalamin (a form of vitamin B12). Korean ginseng helps boost stamina and reduce fatigue, while mecobalamin supports energy production.

Advertisement

Connor has created his own delicious recipe inspired by the Swisse Energy Boost which is a peach-flavoured melt that dissolves on your tongue with a bubbly fizziness.

Swisse Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies

Ensure to read the label of any vitamins or supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

Advertisement

The probiotic and prebiotic gummies boost your diet with a burst of flavour.

Each serving has 3 billion CFU of probiotics and natural prebiotic fibre from chicory root.

The gummies are orange-flavoured with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Connor has created his own tasty orange yoghurt sorbet, made with a zest orange flavour and chewy texture.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use