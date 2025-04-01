13 ways to improve your happiness

1. Practice gratitude

It might sound too cheesy to be true, but science proves that being aware of all the things that you’re grateful for can improve your happiness levels over time. You can use a journal, an app, or just make a point of noticing the good things in your life over the course of the day.

2. Move your body

When you move your body, it releases feel-good chemicals in your brain that will improve your mood. If you’re not a fan of exercise, just think of it as movement instead. Go for a walk or a swim, or blast some Dua Lipa in your lounge room and bust out your best dance moves!

3. Surround yourself with photos

In the digital age, we often don’t bother to print out our photos, which means we don’t look at them as much. But decorating your home and workspace with nice photos of people and places you love may help lift your spirits.

4. Get more sleep

Remember how good it feels to wake up well-rested? If you haven’t had that amazing feeling for a while, make sleep a priority by reducing your late-night screen time and cutting back on caffeine in the afternoon.

5. Stay connected

Spending time with your favourite humans can bring you lots of happiness and help you feel supported, so make sure you prioritise those relationships. Make an effort to connect with those you love – even if all you have time for is sending a funny meme.

6. Choose kindness

Doing something nice for someone else will make you feel good. Try random acts of kindness, like paying for the next person’s coffee at your local cafe, or something more targeted, like making a meal for a sick neighbour. You could also sign up to volunteer for a charity or community project.

7. Listen to music

That lift in mood you feel when you crank up your favourite song in the car can make a massive difference to the rest of your journey, and music is often a reliable source of happiness. Don’t know what to play? Search for a playlist on a streaming app or YouTube that fits the vibe you want.

8. Plan a holiday

Half the joy of a great holiday is the planning. Set the wheels in motion for a new trip, even if it’s ages away, and that will give you something to look forward to.

9. Make time for fun and happiness

If your life is feeling like a constant cycle of work-sleep-repeat, it’s time to deliberately inject some fun and happiness into your days. Is there a hobby you used to enjoy that you’ve stopped doing, such as baking or cycling? Or maybe you’ve always wanted to play the ukulele? Make it a fixture in your schedule, and keep that appointment no matter what.

10. Break up your routine

Mixing things up will help refresh your mood, and it doesn’t have to be anything drastic. Driving a different route home, visiting a new place or scheduling a fun catch-up with an old friend can all help break up the boring routine.

11. Get outside

Science proves that being outside in nature has a positive impact on your mood. Even if it’s just a 15-minute stroll in your local park, being in green spaces is good for you.

12. Seek support

If you’re struggling with low mood and it goes on for more than a few weeks, and it’s taking a toll on your work, relationships or daily functioning, it’s time to seek support. Talk to your GP or contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

13. Be around contented people

The company you keep matters. If you find yourself surrounded by people who constantly complain, it will bring down your mood. Instead, try to spend more time with people who are contented, upbeat and focussed on happiness most of the time.

