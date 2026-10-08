Weekly Horoscope: October 12 – October 18, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The October New Moon is in the part of your horoscope that’s all about romance, creativity, and children. So if you need a restart in any of those parts of your life, grab it now.
★ In particular, it could be that it’s time to reconnect with a lover from the past
Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your private life is getting supercharged this week as the New Moon boosts the home and family energy in your chart. This is actually perfect for you, since you’re so family-oriented. Feather your nest, tidy up your home, have friends over.
★ For some, an ex looms back into view.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Have a very good think about how well, or not, you have been communicating lately. As much as we all like to develop our psychic abilities these days, most of us still need to have things spelled out to us, and make sure we’re speaking our mind clearly as well.
★ Communicate!
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Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
There’s a New Moon triggering the part of your chart that’s all about cash, property and possessions. So double down on making more cash, if that’s something you want to do. It could be your work or a side hustle – you can make it work!
★ But first of all, you have to value yourself so others will, too.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
The October New Moon in Libra is the loudest possible signal from the universe that it’s time for you to restart. Think about the person you really want to be. How does that person behave? Maybe you’re already it! But if not, now’s the time to go for it.
★ Rebrand yourself!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
Whether you think of it as your mental health, your wellbeing, or your spirituality, now is the time to work through whatever is holding you back. Sometimes you just have to face your fears. Chances are, they magically disappear.
.★ Focus on what you want.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The October New Moon is in your Wishing Zone, which means you really need to express your desires out loud on Sunday, October 11. Visualise yourself achieving whatever dreams you have for yourself right now. And don’t write all this off as woo-woo. Neuroscience supports setting intentions and visualisation.
★ Believe it and achieve it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
So how’s your brilliant career going? Capricorns tend to be ambitious. So if you’re driven, then this is the month for you to go for it professionally. The best thing you can do is make yourself a 12-month plan.
★ Try not to allow personal issues to get in the way of success.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
So it’s definitely time for you to look at the bigger picture. Your life is changing in so many ways. You have a chance to just burn it all down and rebuild it if you want to over the coming years. So what looks good to you now?.
★ Go easy!
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Sex and money should be your focus now. Hopefully that sounds quite appealing. The October New Moon is charging up the part of your horoscope connected to your intimate life and your bank balance. So decide what you want for the coming year.
★ Make a plan and stick to it.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
The October New Moon is in your Love Zone, so it’s time for you to start all over again in at least one, if not more, of your most important relationships. What is life about, if not about connecting with others?
★ Yes, people push our buttons, but they also help us grow.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
Use this week to think about where your daily life needs an overhaul. Where are you dysfunctional? It’s time to reassess what really matters to you and just get rid of what doesn’t. That could mean clearing clutter from a situation or even a friendship.
★ You know what you need to do.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart