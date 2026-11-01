Weekly Horoscope: November 2 – November 8, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

A lot of things are confusing and not moving in the direction you want right now. Instead of fighting it, try and go with the flow. There are solutions when you realise that you probably have enough information, even though you think you don’t.

★ Have faith in what you already know to be true.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Everywhere you turn, you seem to encounter some kind of problem or hiccup. You can focus on that, if you wish. What you really should be working on is your sense of value and self-worth. Your bank account is growing!

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★ Your manifestation game looks rather strong right now.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

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Some of the most intense astrology of this stage of 2026 is all happening in your sign. Do pay attention to your shifting likes, dislikes and preferences as they will undergo significant changes in the not-too-distant future.

★ The confusion of the momentis actually setting you up for future success.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You’re in a state of flux, which may bring a level of confusion that you’re not enjoying that much. The challenges you endure today are the successes you can revel in tomorrow. Trust in what you know to be true.

★ The path ahead will reveal itself soon.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

This current season of retrograding planets isn’t ideal for life going smoothly. Decisions, complications and changes of circumstances are all part of the process you’re enduring. What is going rather well is your social life.

★ Spend time with those special friends who really fan your flames.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You’re in a profound phase of getting to know yourself better. You’re the kind of person who likes to know the inner workings of everyone else, but not always yourself! When you understand what makes you tick, you’ll be able to livemore authentically.

.★ Be gentle with yourself as you discover who you are.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

When it feels like everything is going wrong, it is actually going right! You know what they say about rejection equals protection? Think of any disappointments like that. You’re being asked to develop and deepen your faith. Trust yourself.

★ Everything is working out for you – trust in that..

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Big questions are being asked about your career, life direction and what you want out of life. This doesn’t mean you have to throw out the baby with the bath water and start over. You do have to upgrade things a bit though.

★ Your next level comes fromfinally confronting what you’vebeen avoiding.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You have so much support around you, so lean into it. It could be coming from a romantic partner or from professional support – it really doesn’t matter. What is important is that you don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

★ Good things can come from challenging times.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Life is full of distractions and more so now than ever. Some of them are little more than dopamine and time wasters. Right now, do put extra attention on the tasks and obligations that are important. Everything else pales in comparison

★ What you endure today will ensure your success tomorrow.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Prayer doesn’t get you into trouble. Trouble gets you into prayer. Whatever troubles you’re facing, seek support from a higher source. It could be through meditating, or by listening to your dreams and the messages you keep ignoring.

★ The Universe is speaking, you just need to listen.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

It may feel as though you just can’t put a foot right at the moment. The more you say, the more you do, the more you try and fix, the worse it seems to get. Maybe the message here is to do nothing!

★ Surrendering may be your best strategy right now.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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