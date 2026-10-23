Weekly Horoscope: October 26 – November 1, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
It’s definitely time for you to have a good look at the beliefs, ideas and assumptions you’ve been carrying around and decide which ones you really want to keep or ditch.
Do a really rigorous self-inventory. Are there some outdated beliefs that are limiting your view of what’s possible? Time to get rid of them.
★ Rethink your world!
Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Have a look at any financial or emotional issues that have become more trouble than they’re worth.
Think debts, loans and anyone you’re tied to financially or emotionally.
Clear out whatever’s become toxic or too complicated.
★ The less baggage you have, the freer you’ll be to move forwards.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Right now you’re entering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to clear out any and all important relationships that are no longer working for you.
Some can be triaged and detoxed, and some can just be cut loose.
The important thing is to know the difference – so be careful.
★ Don’t cut what you can untie.
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Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Lucky you’re a Virgo, because you tend to be pretty good at keeping yourself healthy.
You need to get rid of anything in your diet or lifestyle that you know is bad for you, and that includes what you eat and drink, and taking on too much.
★ Do this ASAP.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
You know the Marie Kondo decluttering method, where you look at every household item and ask yourself if it brings you joy?
And if it doesn’t, you bin it? Do this to your entire life!
If something isn’t bringing you joy, ask yourself why you’re still giving it space.
★ Declutter!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
Having a family is one of life’s great blessings, but also one of life’s great challenges, agreed?
As your ruling planet, Pluto, goes direct, you need to get rid of anything negative when it comes to family.
Release old resentments and leave difficult family dynamics firmly in the past.
★ Clear the air.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Have you got the memo about how important your words are?
Your word is your wand, which means you magically create things with the words you say and think.
So focus on what you’re thinking about. You can’t afford the luxury of a negative thought.
★ Train your brain!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Not to alarm you, but it’s time to think about your spending.
Are your incomings and outgoings equally matched? Are you staying on top of your finances?
Get rid of any bad habits that are costing you too much money.
Take your talents and earning power more seriously, and you’ll see an immediate difference.
★ Clear out money blocks.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
As Pluto goes direct, shed old versions of yourself that no longer fit.
Change your image, your attitude or your approach to life.
You can think of it like a snake shedding its skin.
You’re still the same person, but your outer package is changing.
★ Reinvention is very well starred now.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Of all the signs, you have arguably the most intense astrology right now.
It’s crucial you clear out old fears, regrets and any emotional baggage that is weighing you down behind the scenes.
Forgiveness and release are your friends now. Make peace with the past and move forwards.
★ Let it go!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
It’s definitely time for you to have a look at your friends lists, your friend groups, your WhatsApp group chats and so on, and decide what you really want to take with you into the future and what you don’t.
★ Cast out any dead wood from your friendship circles.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
If you want to be successful now and in the coming years, get rid of any professional albatrosses around your neck.
In other words, a job you can’t stand or employees who are dragging you down – anyone who’s a bottleneck in your brilliant career.
★ Be ruthless.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart