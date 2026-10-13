‘Deep, rich, juicy’: GYG launches first new filling in FIVE years

If you thought you knew your GYG order off by heart, you might want to reconsider it.
Guzman y Gomez (GYG) has just made a major change to its menu, launching its first new filling in five years.
And unlike a limited-edition special that disappears just as you discover you love it, this one is sticking around.
From October 14, BBQ Beef Rib is joining the permanent menu at GYG restaurants across Australia.
Made using 100 per cent Australian beef short rib, it’s cooked low and slow for five hours before being charred in restaurant to create crispy edges, then topped with GYG’s Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
The launch has been a long time coming – GYG’s culinary team spent around two years developing the new filling, including about 12 months perfecting the cut and flavour.
“We haven’t added a filling in five years because it had to be right,” GYG founder and co-CEO Steven Marks said.
So, what can GYG fans expect?
What is GYG’s new BBQ Beef Rib?
The new BBQ Beef Rib is made from Australian chuck short rib, which is simply seasoned before being cooked for five hours until tender.
It’s then finished in a hot pan in the restaurant to give the outside a golden, lightly charred crust and crisp edges.
The final touch is GYG’s signature Chipotle BBQ Sauce, adding a sweet and smoky flavour.
GYG Director of Culinary Nate Appleman, an award-winning chef who also trained as a butcher in Italy, began searching for a new beef cut to add to the menu two years ago.
Eventually, the team landed on chuck short rib.
“One bite, and we knew it was the one,” Nate said. “It’s the cut a butcher keeps for themselves. Deep, rich, juicy.”
What can you order GYG BBQ Beef Rib in?
Here’s the good news: you’re not restricted to one new menu item.
The BBQ Beef Rib can be swapped into pretty much all of your GYG lunch and dinner favourites.
That means you can have it in a burrito, Cali Burrito, bowl, tacos or quesadilla, as well as GYG’s Caesar range.
You can order it mild or spicy, add extra BBQ Beef Rib or customise it with extras including guacamole, pico de gallo and Jack cheese.
Not sure where to start?
Nate’s pick is the Cali Burrito, pairing the tender beef and smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.
How much does GYG BBQ Beef Rib cost?
Choosing BBQ Beef Rib will cost a little extra compared with GYG’s standard fillings.
It costs an additional $2.50 on a regular item, $1.30 on a mini or 80 cents on a taco.
And unlike some of the limited-time fast-food launches that have us racing to try them before they disappear, there’s no deadline on this one.
Is it a permanent GYG menu item?
Yes!
GYG has confirmed BBQ Beef Rib is a permanent addition to its Australian menu.
It will be available from October 14 for dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru orders, as well as through the GYG app and Uber Eats.
So, whether you’re fiercely loyal to your usual burrito order or always first in line to try something new, you’ve got plenty of time to decide whether GYG’s first new filling in five years was worth the wait.
“This is the biggest launch we’ve ever done,” Marks said. “We started GYG 20 years ago to reinvent fast food, and this is the next chapter.”
Read more: I spent $6500 eating GYG three times a day!