‘Playing a dangerous game’: The Golden Bachelor’s 2027 delay sparks fears for show’s future

Channel Nine’s decision to push the next season of The Golden Bachelor Australia back to 2027 has ignited fears that the extended wait could undo the very magic that made the show a hit in the first place.

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While the network reportedly believes the move secures the franchise a stronger spot in next year’s line-up, insiders say the backlash has already begun.

“The reaction to the delay hasn’t been good,” a TV source tells Woman’s Day. “People don’t want to watch a love story that happened months and months ago. They want to feel as though they are experiencing it alongside the couple.”

(Credit: Nine)

The Golden Bachelor Australia delay explained

Unlike renovation or talent formats, The Golden Bachelor lives or dies on audiences feeling emotionally invested in a real, unfolding relationship. The longer Nine sits on the season, the harder it becomes to protect that sense of immediacy.

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“That is the danger Nine is facing,” the source says. “A lot can happen between filming and broadcast. The couple could struggle with the secrecy, they could be spotted together or, in the worst-case scenario, they could split before the finale has even aired.”

There’s also the ever-present threat of the ending being leaked before a single episode goes to air. Social sightings, slip-ups from friends and family, or stray social media activity could all hand viewers the result long before Nine intends.

“If viewers discover the ending online before the show begins, why would they invest several weeks following the journey?” the source says.

(Credit: Nine)

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Sam Armytage reacts to the Golden Bachelor delay

Host Sam Armytage is said to be eager for the season to land as soon as possible, understanding better than most how quickly momentum can fade.

“Sam knows how important momentum is for a show like this,” the source claims. “She wants people talking about the romance while it still feels fresh and exciting. There is a genuine fear that holding it back for too long could take the magic out of it.”

Having made a high-profile switch to Nine, Sam reportedly has plenty riding on the franchise’s success – and wants viewers to see the finished product rather than let anticipation turn into frustration.

“Sam believes in the show, but she also understands viewers,” the insider adds. “She knows they want to follow the relationship in something close to real time. Asking everyone to wait until 2027 risks making the entire journey feel like old news.”

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Will the Golden Bachelor delay backfire?

With reality shows competing harder than ever for attention, even a buzzy new format can lose steam sitting on the shelf.

“The network is playing a dangerous game,” the source says. “The longer it waits, the more opportunities there are for spoilers, leaks and complications in the winning relationship. You can carefully edit a television show, but you can’t freeze people’s lives until the episodes eventually go to air.”

For now, Nine appears confident the wait will pay off with a stronger launch. But if the ending leaks early – or the central romance doesn’t survive the gap – the network may find the delay costs more than just a 2026 timeslot.

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