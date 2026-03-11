From heiresses to TV stars: The Golden Bachelor Mathew Collett’s colourful dating past

When Mathew Collett was unveiled as one of the new leads of the 2026 season of The Golden Bachelor Australia, it didn’t take long for whispers to start.

Advertisement

And according to those familiar with Mathew’s past, the attention is hardly surprising.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 58-year-old businessman is said to have dated a number of prominent Sydney women over the years – building a reputation for a lively romantic history along the way.

(Credit: Newspix)

EARLY RELATIONSHIPS AFTER MARRIAGE

Mathew was previously married to Chloe Collett, with the couple eventually going their separate ways. In the years following the split, he began a relationship with Sydney publicist Sally Burleigh.

Advertisement

The romance reportedly lasted several years, during which time the pair moved in together and merged their families. Friends at the time described the relationship as serious, though it ultimately came to an end.

HIGH-PROFILE ROMANCES

Mathew later embarked on a relationship with Sophie Ward, a wealthy heiress whose family is among Australia’s largest landholders.

The two were believed to have been introduced by 188 Butchery owners Tim and Liesl White, a well-connected couple in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. While the match initially appeared promising, that relationship reportedly ended on difficult terms as well.

Mathew’s dating life has also crossed paths with the media world. At one point he was romantically linked to Seven Network personality Adene Cassidy. The pairing drew some interest given Adene’s friendship with television presenter Samantha Armytage, who also happens to host the Australian edition of The Golden Bachelor.

Advertisement

That relationship eventually ended too, and Adene has since relocated overseas with her husband and their two daughters.

(Credit: Newspix)

A PAST KNOWN TO PRODUCERS

Sources say the producers at Nine Network were well aware of Mathew’s colourful dating background when casting him for the show. In fact, the intrigue surrounding his past may be part of the appeal – potentially drawing viewers eager to see whether the businessman can finally find lasting love on television.

The franchise has already faced its share of scrutiny since launching locally. The first Australian lead, Barry “Bear” Myrden, attracted controversy after it emerged he had not been single for as long as originally portrayed.

Advertisement

Bear had previously spoken publicly about the loss of his wife, Audrey, who died from brain cancer in 2013. However, it later came to light that he had spent several years in a relationship – and even lived with – Sydney heiress Jo Kinghorn, daughter of finance tycoon Greg Kinghorn.

MORE DRAMA BEHIND THE SCENES

The production itself has also generated headlines. During filming at Tresco Estate, neighbours lodged complaints about late-night noise, even prompting a visit from police.

Despite the controversies, the buzz around the upcoming season continues to build.

Mathew will share leading-man duties with fellow Golden Bachelor Ed Savage, a transport logistics manager, as both men search for love on screen.

Advertisement

With his well-documented dating history, Mathew’s journey is likely to be one of the season’s biggest talking points when the show returns to Nine later this year!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.