Rumours swirl The Golden Bachelor’s Sunny Long and Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden have secretly split as Sunny makes a subtle dig at Bear

They professed their love to each other during that romantic – and windy – Golden Bachelor finale. But is Barry “Bear” Myrden and Sunny Long’s whirlwind relationship already over?

Since their slew of publicity interviews the day after the finale aired on Sunday, November 9, the couple haven’t been seen together in public since.

Golden Bachelor Bear hasn’t been seen in public with Sunny since the show’s finale aired on Sunday, November 9. (Credit: Backgrid)

And while Bear, 61, seems to have gone underground, Sunny, 58, isn’t letting the heartbreak get to her, with the vivacious CEO spotted out and about without the silver fox by her side.

Most notably, Sunny was spied walking the red carpet at the Sydney premiere for Fallout solo.

And while she still sported the diamond sparkler which was gifted to her by Bear, we couldn’t help but notice it was on her middle finger instead. Ouch!

Sunny stepped out solo to the premiere of Fallout in Sydney late last month. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The sad outcome emerged after a source revealed to Woman’s Day that Bear was spotted looking “downcast” a week after the finale.

“He didn’t look particularly happy when I saw him at my club on Saturday afternoon – and Sunny was nowhere to be seen,” the source said.

