The Golden Bachelor’s Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are all loved up after their first Christmas together!

The Golden Bachelor stars Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are embracing the festive spirit – and their growing romance – after being spotted enjoying a sweet post-Christmas stroll in Manly!
The loved-up pair were seen taking a relaxed walk together, looking happier than ever after spending their very first Christmas as a couple.
Passers-by couldn’t miss the chemistry between the two, with Bear and Sunny all smiles as they chatted and laughed along the waterfront.
At one point, the couple were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while sitting closely together on a park bench, confirming that their relationship is going from strength to strength.
The romantic outing comes just days after the pair celebrated Christmas together alongside their children, marking a major milestone in their relationship.
Sunny took to social media throughout the festive season, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into their blended family celebrations.
In the lead-up to Christmas Day, Sunny shared a sweet video showing herself, her two daughters, and Bear coming together to decorate their Christmas tree.
On Christmas Day itself, Sunny delighted her followers with an adorable clip of herself and Bear dancing together to festive tune Jingle Bell Rock.
She later posted another video capturing their Christmas celebrations, which included Sunny’s two daughters and Bear’s two sons, all enjoying the special day together.