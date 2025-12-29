Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor’s Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are all loved up after their first Christmas together!

They spent the holidays together with their kids.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

The Golden Bachelor stars Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are embracing the festive spirit – and their growing romance – after being spotted enjoying a sweet post-Christmas stroll in Manly!

Advertisement

The loved-up pair were seen taking a relaxed walk together, looking happier than ever after spending their very first Christmas as a couple.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Passers-by couldn’t miss the chemistry between the two, with Bear and Sunny all smiles as they chatted and laughed along the waterfront. 

At one point, the couple were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while sitting closely together on a park bench, confirming that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

Advertisement
(Credit: Backgrid)
(Credit: Backgrid)

The romantic outing comes just days after the pair celebrated Christmas together alongside their children, marking a major milestone in their relationship. 

Sunny took to social media throughout the festive season, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into their blended family celebrations.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to Christmas Day, Sunny shared a sweet video showing herself, her two daughters, and Bear coming together to decorate their Christmas tree. 

On Christmas Day itself, Sunny delighted her followers with an adorable clip of herself and Bear dancing together to festive tune Jingle Bell Rock. 

She later posted another video capturing their Christmas celebrations, which included Sunny’s two daughters and Bear’s two sons, all enjoying the special day together.

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement