The Golden Bachelor’s Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are all loved up after their first Christmas together!

The Golden Bachelor stars Bear Myrden and Sunny Long are embracing the festive spirit – and their growing romance – after being spotted enjoying a sweet post-Christmas stroll in Manly!

Advertisement

The loved-up pair were seen taking a relaxed walk together, looking happier than ever after spending their very first Christmas as a couple.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Passers-by couldn’t miss the chemistry between the two, with Bear and Sunny all smiles as they chatted and laughed along the waterfront.

At one point, the couple were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while sitting closely together on a park bench, confirming that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

Advertisement

(Credit: Backgrid) (Credit: Backgrid)

The romantic outing comes just days after the pair celebrated Christmas together alongside their children, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

Sunny took to social media throughout the festive season, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into their blended family celebrations.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to Christmas Day, Sunny shared a sweet video showing herself, her two daughters, and Bear coming together to decorate their Christmas tree.

On Christmas Day itself, Sunny delighted her followers with an adorable clip of herself and Bear dancing together to festive tune Jingle Bell Rock.

She later posted another video capturing their Christmas celebrations, which included Sunny’s two daughters and Bear’s two sons, all enjoying the special day together.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.