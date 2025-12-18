Golden Bachelor update: Bear and Sunny still together!

It’s already been a month since Australia’s first Golden Bachelor handed out his final rose.

In the finale episode of the first season of The Golden Bachelor Australia, Bear Myrden confessed his feelings to Sunny Long, telling the 59-year-old she was a “force of nature”.

“You amaze me with your resilience and your courage… you’ve overcome so much and are still so loving and full of life. I didn’t think it was possible to fall in love again,” he said before giving her a ring and saying “this love is going to last forever”.

Meanwhile, Sunny responded saying, “I never imagined I’d be the one standing here, and I couldn’t be happier that Bear fell in love with me. This journey has been a whirlwind of laughter and growth. This is the start of something really beautiful for Bear and I.”

The couple confessed their love to each other in the finale. Credit: Instagram.

Now it’s four weeks later and it appears the reality TV couple are still going strong!

On Thursday, the 61-year-old posted a series of loved up photos on Instagram to celebrate Sunny’s 59th birthday.

“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL SUNNY!!❤️💋 HAVE A WONDERFUL DAY DARLING!!❤️💋❤️” he wrote in the caption.

The couple have regularly appeared on each other’s Instagram pages in the weeks since the finale aired in mid-November.

Speaking to Woman’s Day exclusively after the final aired, Bear and Sunny confirmed they were still together.

“She was always at the top of the list,” Bear revealed shortly after the show’s finale aired. “Her joy, her love, her excitement, her fun was always just shining through her. So it was an easy decision in the end.”

Bear posted a sweet tribute to Sunny on her 59th birthday. Credit: Instagram.

Sunny also revealed some insights into her and Bear’s life over the past few months.

“There were a few secret meetings at Airbnbs. We had to show up at different times and sort of rush in,” she shared.

“We couldn’t stand by the windows. I think you said it was a bit of fun sneaking around, there was a bit of excitement?” she asked Bear. “You know, it was a bit, he’s Mr Bond and I’m his Bond girl,” she giggled.

After Sunny’s solo outing at the Sydney premiere of Fallout season two raised eyebrows, she quickly shut down split rumours during a TikTok Live.

“Bear and I are still together and we are very happy being a normal couple,” Sunny said in a video response to a fan question asking if she and Bear had broken up.

“We don’t have to worry about arranging secret dates and things like that so yeah, we feel free and very happy.”

