Meet the lovely ladies vying for Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s heart on The Golden Bachelor

After years of audiences begging for dating shows with older contestants looking for love rather than social media stardom, we finally have the very first season of The Golden Bachelor on our screens.

The long-awaited reality show will see 20 gorgeous ladies vying for the heart of 61-year-old infrastructure engineer, Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden, who is ready to dive headfirst into the dating world after losing his wife in 2011.

Hosted by Samantha Armytage, The Golden Bachelor has officially kicked off, so let’s get acquainted with the lovely ladies hoping to win Bear’s heart.

So, let’s meet them, shall we?

This silver fox will be spoilt for choice with the stunning ladies below. (Credit: Nine)

The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 cast

