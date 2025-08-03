Meet the first ever Golden Bachelor, Barry Myrden!

Walking the Logie Awards red carpet for the very first time with none other than Samantha Armytage on his arm, it’s safe to say the Golden Bachelor’s Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden was feeling a little like a fish out of water.

“This is wild, this is crazy,” a slightly bewildered Barry told TV WEEK on the red carpet.

But it won’t be this way for long, with the 2025 Logie Awards officially kicking off the promotional trail for the reality dating competition, which is set to air later this year.

Talking of filming, the 50-year-old infrastructure engineer said it was one of the hardest but rewarding experiences of his life.

“It was an incredible experience. It’s something I thought I would have never thought I’d be a part of it.”

“It probably was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life too, having to choose one of these beautiful women. It was it was a very hard shoot. I worked so hard, everyone worked so hard. It was long, long days [shooting], but it was wonderful.”

He revealed that he didn’t audition and alluded to being asked several times before finally signing on.

“I think I rejected it one, maybe two times, but I thought, you know, you only live once, and it’s never too late [to find love]. I’m so glad that I did it.”

Barry added that the chosen ladies that will be vying for his heart on the series are “beautiful, beautiful women,” he cheekily added the host of the series, Samantha Armytage, also caught his eye on several occasions too.

“Sam is absolutely beautiful, I was tempted to give her a rose many times,” he chuckles.

“She was a fabulous mentor. She told me just to relax. It was inevitable that someone would have to go home [each week] and she told me, ‘well this is part of it’. It was tough, but I was very grateful to have her there.”

When prodded to drop some hints on any upcoming drama, Bear said that while he tried to steer clear from any squabbles, there’s a moment early on in the season which left him a little rattled.

“There’s something that happens earlier on, I have to let someone go before I got to know them, so that was very hard,” he says.

But the hardships were worth it, with Bear confirming that he does choose a leading lady at the end, and we might even see them walking the Logie Awards red carpet next year.

And just who that certain lady is?

“You’ll just have to wait and see,” says Bear.

Watch the 2025 Logie Awards via Channel 7 and 7plus.

