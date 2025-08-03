EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Armytage opens up about new beginnings after marriage split and career move

After a tumultuous year where she split from her husband and left Channel Seven, Samantha Armytage is in “a very good place”.

Advertisement

“Life is good,” Sam, 48, told TV WEEK on the Logies red carpet. “I’m really happy. Last year was a big year, full of upheaval and change, and now I’m feeling really good.”

Sam left Seven, where she was fronting Farmer Wants A Wife, to take on the job of host of The Golden Bachelor. The show sees the mature-age Barry “Bear” Myrden trying to find his soulmate from among a group of mature-age women.

“He’s a gorgeous guy,” Sam says. “I think a lot of women in Australia are going to fall in love with Bear.”

Samantha and the new Golden Bachelor, Bear. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Sam says the women vying for Bear’s heart are “fabulous”.

“The women are spectacular. They are so bright, so beautiful, so accomplished. They are really going to knock your socks off.”

Sam, who was married to equestrian businessman Richard Lavender for four years before confirming their split last year, says searching for love is “totally different” when people are older.

“You’ve got a lot more miles on your tyres,” she adds, “so you’re a little bit more aware of what you’re looking for, so it’s a very different scenario.

Advertisement

“And I think there’s a lot of people in their fifties, sixties, older years, that are widowed or divorced and looking for love again, so I think it’s going to resonate very nicely.”

Sam says she’s enjoyed the experience of hosting The Golden Bachelor for the Nine Network.

“It’s been a great move, a fresh start for me. Nine has put a lot of resources into this show. I think people will really enjoy it. It’s a very good place for me to land.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.