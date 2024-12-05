Samantha Armytage has announced that she and her husband of four years, Richard Lavender, have split.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Telegraph, the pair have been separated for months.

Sam confirmed the news. (Credit: Getty)

Sam Armytage and Richard had been living at a rural property in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales, however the TV host has confirmed she has moved back to Sydney’s Eastern suburbs.

“Yes, Richard and I have separated. All breakups are hard, but it’s somewhat lessened by the fact it’s amicable and we wish the best for each other,” she told the publication.

Advertisement

“I appreciate you respecting our privacy. I won’t be making any further comment.”

The pair were married in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

The pair first struck up a romance in 2019, and swiftly tied the knot in a low-key New Years Eve wedding in 2020.

As for how he popped the question, Sam revealed on Sunrise that, “We’d been picking weeds in the paddock and he said ‘darling, do you want to marry me?'”

Advertisement

“It was very sweet, very romantic. He’s just a very decent, lovely fellow.

“He is totally the opposite of the showbiz world and TV.”

She also revealed they planned their wedding in just three days!

“Three days before we decided we’d do it for New Year’s Eve. We did it, we got it done, it was a little bit stressful for me but Rich was very relaxed.

Advertisement

“It was dad, my dad, we were all sitting around, at Christmas time as you do, having a champagne and beer on the verandah, and dad said because of COVID and everyone’s in lockdown…dad said ‘just do it, for god’s sake, just do it,’ so we did it!

“It was nice, there was 12 of us there, we organised it in three days and it was fun,” she said.

Samantha is moving to Channel 9. (Credit: Getty)

The news of the split comes just a few short months after Samantha announced she would be departing Channel 7 after 21 years at the network.

Advertisement

“21 is a coming-of-age. And so, after that many years, I am departing Channel 7 with lots of happy memories, a full heart and huge thanks to the many fantastic colleagues along the journey,” she revealed.

It has since been confirmed that Sam will be moving to Channel 9, where she’s set to host The Golden Bachelor in 2025.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use