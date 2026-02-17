EXCLUSIVE: The shock Golden Bachelor twist no one saw coming!

Just when viewers thought they knew exactly what to expect from The Golden Bachelor Australia, Channel Nine has quietly detonated a twist that insiders tell Woman’s Day could change the future of the franchise.

After a cautious debut season, the upcoming second instalment of The Golden Bachelor is shaping up to be “far more unpredictable” – and there’s one major reason why.

There isn’t just one Golden Bachelor this year.

According to multiple well-placed sources, two different Golden Bachelors have been spotted during filming in Sydney, with contestants reportedly given the option of choosing which man they would like to pursue.

If true, it marks a dramatic format overhaul designed to inject fresh energy into the series.

Industry insiders say executives at Nine Network are determined to avoid repeating the missteps of the debut season, when viewers criticised the show’s pacing and questioned the central romance.

“Last time it took a large cast of big personalities to keep things interesting,” one source reveals to Woman’s Day. “This year, they’re not leaving anything to chance.”

Rather than hinging the entire series on a single leading man, producers have reportedly opted for a multi-Bachelor dynamic – ensuring the show doesn’t rely on just one personality connecting with audiences.

“You can interview someone a hundred times,” an insider explains. “But until they’re actually in the role – flirting, interacting, carrying scenes – you don’t really know what you’ve got.”

The rumoured shake-up echoes a familiar playbook from Network Ten, which previously experimented with multiple Bachelors during a ratings slump.

“It’s a safety net,” says a television insider. “If one dynamic isn’t landing, the show still has options.”

The alleged multi-Bachelor setup fundamentally alters the structure of the show. Contestants are said to choose between two men of different ages and life experiences, dramatically shifting the power balance and adding new layers of competition, strategy and emotional tension.

Woman’s Day understands several women have exited the experiment since filming began, fuelling speculation that this season is anything but smooth sailing.

“There’s definitely more movement this year,” a source hints. “It’s not as straightforward as people might expect.”

One new participant even joked: “Maybe Golden Bachelors are like crop circles. They’ll just start appearing everywhere whenever producers need to spice things up!”

She confirmed she met two Golden Bachelors during her time on the show – “one younger and another older one” – but after matching with the younger Bachelor, she described him as “not on her level of intellect.”

While Nine remains tight-lipped, multiple sources confirm two Golden Bachelors have indeed been seen on set during the Sydney shoot.

