Is the Golden Bachelor Australia returning for season 2?

We’re almost at the end of the very first season of The Golden Bachelor Australia.

While we don’t know whether silver fox Bear Myrden has chosen between his final two gorgeous ladies, Janette or Sunny, fans are already asking if the beloved dating series is coming back for season two.

Thankfully, we’re here to investigate for you.

You’ve got to admit, Bear scrubs up pretty well in a tux! (Image: Nine)

Will there be a Golden Bachelor Australia season 2 in 2026?

While Channel Nine hasn’t explicitly confirmed that The Golden Bachelor Australia will be returning for another season, it’s looking promising.

Back in August, casting networks began posting about a or another season. Today, the casting is still open for men in their 50s or 60s looking for their special someone — or their friends and family who want to nominate them on the sly. Cheeky!!!

“Season two of The Golden Bachelor is now casting,” the website reads, with separate applications for men, women and an option to nominate someone.

“Are you in your 50s or 60s and looking for love in your golden years? Or do you know someone who deserves another shot at their happily ever after?

“We are looking for Australia’s next Golden Bachelor and many incredible women who are excited to find love again. Join us today for an adventure of a lifetime!”

Sunny and Bear had so much chemistry! (Image: Nine)

Could the next season be The Golden Bachelorette?

In past series of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, we’ve seen former contestants go on to become the star of the show. That was the case of Matthew Johnson — who went on to meet his wife Laura Byrne on the show — Ali Oetjen, Brooke Blurton and Sam Frost, just to name a few!

So, what if we saw the runner up or a former contestant for The Golden Bachelor become our very first Golden Bachelorette? Now that would be the dream!

In this dress, I can imagine Janette meeting her suitors like this! (Image: Nine)

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, eliminated contestant Jan would be open to the opportunity of being Australia’s first Golden Bachelorette.

Plus, she just signed on to talent agency DL COMMS, with director Drew Lambert telling the publication that she’s open to opportunities.

“Whether she’s tapped to become The Golden Bachelorette or launches her own TV show about helping Australians over 50 live stronger, longer lives, there is a massive audience waiting for this kind of storytelling,” Drew said.

“There are also countless brands trying to connect with this demographic, and Jan is the one person who can speak to them with real conviction.”

Who will be the next Golden Bachelor?

Although the hunt for the next Golden Bachelor is still on, we certainly have some thoughts on who we think should be dishing out roses next season.

Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Cutie!!!! (Image: Getty)

There’s no going past Below Deck Australia‘s “Captain Cutie”, Jason Chambers. After making his debut on the franchise in 2022, the 52-year-old quickly zoomed to the top of eligible bachelor lists worldwide.

According to Bravo, the single dad is still single and has been waiting for the right time to properly date.

“I’m still single. I don’t think the time has ever been right. I needed to give a lot of time to my daughter over the last few years,” he said back in January.

“I think 2025 is time to get some stability, find out where I’m going to be based, get my career going, and then it’s right to bring someone else in. Hopefully, I can meet someone and I’m ready.

“Now I had to put that on pause again, and now I’m getting all this ready to hopefully meet someone for 2025.”

Costa Georgiadis

It’s about time we had a quirky bachelor. (Image: Getty)

We know Costa Georgiadis best as the bushy-bearded gardening wiz on Gardening Australia, but we reckon he’d make an incredibly charismatic leading man on The Golden Bachelor.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2021, the 61-year-old said he was single.

“I am not in a romantic relationship at present, as I’m romantically involved with my life,” he said poetically.

“Maybe that has made it a little more challenging to be in a relationship. When you are happy and content, sometimes people aren’t quite sure how to deal with that. They think something is missing and wonder why you don’t have all the ‘normal’ things.”

Who knows whether Costa is still single or would even be open to a reality show like the Golden Bachelor, but he’d be amazing.

Sam Neill

Sam Neill would be incredible on The Golden Bachelor! (Image: Getty)

If there’s one suave silver fox who would be incredible on The Golden Bachelor, it’s iconic New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill.

In early 2024, the 78-year-old Jurassic Park star confirmed that he was single

“I’m a single man,” he told NOVA FM’s Fitzy, Wippa with Kate Ritchie after they invited him to a singles ball they were hosting.

Whether he attended and found a match is another story, but we can envision Sam looking particularly great holding a bunch of long-stemmed red roses.

When will The Golden Bachelor Australia season two be released?

As casting is still underway, we could be waiting for quite a while! Hopefully Channel Nine will hustle to organise a new season so we can be couch-bound and binging The Golden Bachelor in no time.

If you’d like to catch up on the current season of The Golden Bachelor, you can tune in on 9Now.

