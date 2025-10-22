“You still get butterflies…” Sam Armytage shares candid confession about dating amid Golden Bachelor romance rumours

Golden Bachelor Australia host Samantha Armytage has spoken out about dating as she nears 50.
The 49-year-old, who announced her split from husband Richard Lavender last year, made the honest remarks during an appearance on GOLD with Jonsey and Amanda, after Amanda Keller admitted she thought people needed to see “older people pashing off.”
“Pashing off and sex isn’t just for young people,” she added before Sam agreed.
“I mean, I’m 50 next year. I hope that everything doesn’t just stop at 50,” Sam admitted.
“And it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “Whether you’re 16 or 60, you still get butterflies when you see a man you’ve got the hots for.”
“You know, none of us prepares for getting old. I look in the mirror now and I think, ‘How did I become 49? I still feel like I’m 18!’ And you hate to think that that stops.”
Sam’s comments come after she and Golden Bachelor Bear continue to squash rumours surrounding their relationship.
After a cozy debut at The Logies, fans were quick to notice the pair’s apparent chemistry, but following the show’s debut, the 61-year-old Golden Bachelor has been quick to set the record straight.
“She was sensational. She was great,” he told The Daily Mail of Sam’s hosting gig. “I used her as a mentor the whole way through. She said, ‘follow you heart,’ which I did.’
“That’s to be expected,” he said when asked about the romance rumours between the pair. “Let’s just say they are rumours .”
The Golden Bachelor Australia airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.