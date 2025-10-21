Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Golden Bachelor

Golden Bachelor’s hidden wild side: Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s secret tattoo shocks contestants

We didn't expect that!
The Golden Bachelor’s Barry “Bear” Myrden has been winning hearts as the charming, silver-haired romantic looking for love, but it turns out, the 61-year-old has a very unexpected side.

New paparazzi photos taken during filming back in March have revealed Bear showing off a large lower-back tattoo while enjoying a beach date with one of the contestants, Janette, 61.

The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 Barry 'Bear' Myrden is seen with one of the contestant having a picnic a swim at a Sydney beach.
The Golden Bachelor Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden was spotted with one of the contestant having a picnic and a swim at a Sydney beach.
(Credit: Backgrid)

In the pictures, the pair can be seen sharing a sunset picnic on the sand before taking a dip in the ocean, which is when Bear’s secret ink was revealed. As he pulled off his shirt and headed into the water, cameras captured what appears to be a large panther tattoo sprawled across his lower back.

Janette, who’s been one of the early frontrunners on the show, looked surprised but amused by the reveal, even resting her hand on Bear’s back at one point as they laughed together in the surf.

The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 Barry 'Bear' Myrden is seen with one of the contestant having a picnic a swim at a Sydney beach.
Bear’s back tattoo was on display. (Credit: Backgrid)

The moment has left fans buzzing online, with many calling it the most unexpected Golden Bachelor twist so far. “Did not have ‘panther tramp stamp’ on my bingo card,” one viewer joked on social media after the photos surfaced.

The sighting comes as Barry continues to charm audiences with his warmth and down-to-earth approach on the hit Channel 9 series. The Canadian-born widower and father of three has quickly become a fan favourite since stepping into the mansion to meet 20 hopeful women, all searching for a second shot at love.

Australia's first Golden Bachelor, Bear
Meet Australia’s first Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Ten)
The first episode of the season saw the 61-year-old eliminate three hopeful women. After meeting the contestants, a tough rose ceremony saw Jane, Shana, and Angela all sent home.

While viewers haven’t yet seen the beach date on screen, the newly surfaced images suggest it’ll be one to remember, and may even show a different side to the usually reserved reality star. It’s also a sign that Janette could be one of the first front runners of the season.

The 61-year-old grandmother was the first to arrive duirng the debut episode with a poem in hand.

The Golden Bachelor Australia airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

