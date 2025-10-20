Who left The Golden Bachelor 2025? All the ladies who have been eliminated so far

Australia’s first-ever The Golden Bachelor has officially kicked off, with the nation being introduced to Barry “Bear” Myrden and 20 hopeful contestants looking to find love.

But, unfortunately, only one lady can win Bear’s heart.

As the season progresses, Bear will have the make the tough decision to send contestants home as he embarks on a journey to find love again.

Continue scrolling to find out who has been eliminated from The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 so far…

(Credit: Nine) Jane 60, NSW Jane sadly not receive a rose and was sent home on the first night. (Credit: Nine) Angela 52, VIC Angela was also eliminated on night one of the show. (Credit: Nine) Shana 60, NSW Shana left The Golden Bachelor on the first night of the season after not receiving a rose.

