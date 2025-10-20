Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Home Entertainment The Golden Bachelor

Who left The Golden Bachelor 2025? All the ladies who have been eliminated so far

These women did not receive a rose.
Australia’s first-ever The Golden Bachelor has officially kicked off, with the nation being introduced to Barry “Bear” Myrden and 20 hopeful contestants looking to find love.

But, unfortunately, only one lady can win Bear’s heart.

As the season progresses, Bear will have the make the tough decision to send contestants home as he embarks on a journey to find love again.

Continue scrolling to find out who has been eliminated from The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025 so far…

(Credit: Nine)

Jane

60, NSW

Jane sadly not receive a rose and was sent home on the first night.

(Credit: Nine)

Angela

52, VIC

Angela was also eliminated on night one of the show.

(Credit: Nine)

Shana

60, NSW

Shana left The Golden Bachelor on the first night of the season after not receiving a rose.

