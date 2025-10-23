Leaked photos reveal MAJOR Golden Bachelor spoiler

We may only be one week into the debut season of The Golden Bachelor Australia, but fans think they have the inside scoop on which lady is a top contender, thanks to new leaked images.

The first two episodes of the season saw five women head home, but there are still a number of women vying for Bear’s attention. However, new photos of the Golden Bachelor enjoying a date with Gera have many believing she may win the season.

Golden Bachelor Bear Myrden spotted on a sweet single date with Gera. (Credit: Media Mode )

The photos show the pair enjoying a ‘single date’ during the filming of the season, with the happy couple practicng yoga surrounded by puppies.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, with the duo even sharing a kiss in the midst of the date!

Fans think the pics are proof Gera is a frontrunner this season. (Credit: Media Mode)

Although it’s not definite proof that the 52-year-old from Western Australia has stolen Bear’s heart, there’s no denying the chemistry between the pair is promising.

Now, fans are keeping an eye on the Greek-Macedonian Real Estate Business Owner, who they believe is a serious frontrunner.

Some fans also believe Jan’s promising first impression could see her win Bear’s heart. (Credit: Nine)

The leaked images come after fans took to social media on Monday night following the first episode to discuss who they thought could win the competition.

Viewers at home were quick to notice 66-year-old Jan and what they believed was a “winner’s edit,” which saw her receive the most airtime in episode one.

The Age Transformation Coach from NSW quickly bonded with Bear and won over Aussie audiences as she opened up about her past relationships and regrets.

The Golden Bachelor Australia airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

