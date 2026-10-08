‘Sweetest’: Inside Eve Markoski-Wood’s Noosa getaway before stepdad allegedly assaulted mum

Strolling down the main street of Noosa on September 28, in a striped blue ensemble from Diish, and Hermes shoes borrowed from her mum Snezana, Eve Markoski-Wood shared a message to her 64,000 Instagram fans.

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“This week we’re in Noosa, which means warm weather and sunny skies – which also means I can show you guys my outfits,” the model and fashion student said in a video.

The 21-year-old influencer would go on to give a rundown of what she was wearing that day, and it’s a trend she would continue in the days that followed – to the delight of her mum.

“Always the best dressed Mumoosh,” Snezana shared in a comment on that particular video, to which her daughter responded warmly, “Love you mama.”

Little did either of them know that just days later their family would find themselves the subject of news headlines across Australia – after the arrest of Eve’s stepdad and Snezana’s Bachelor-star husband Sam Wood.

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Snezana Wood’s 21-year-old daughter Eve shared a series of videos in the day’s before the arrest of her stepdad Sam Wood. (Credit: Instagram/eve.vict)

Wood, 46, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting after an incident on the night of October 3.

In a hearing at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 8, Wood’s lawyer Mathew Cuskelly said his client denied the charges against him.

The court heard police would allege that Wood had been engaged in an argument with his step-daughter when her mother Snezana approached him.

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“Mr Wood pushed his wife away and there is importantly a denial in respect to any strangulation,” Mr Cuskelly told the court. The lawyer said his client may be able to mount a claim of self-defence.

The court heard that Eve called Triple Zero, and she referred to her mother as “having been choked”. The court was further told that Snezana supported criminal charges being brought against her husband.

Wood was denied bail.

Snezana and Sam Wood with Eve in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

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On October 5, Snezana Wood and Sam Wood shared a statement “from the Wood Family” on their respective social media accounts.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities,” they said.

A day prior to Wood’s arrest, a carefree Eve had shared a video of herself walking down Noosa’s Hastings Street in an ensemble by Kivari The Label, accessorised with a Loewe bag and Sam Edelman shoes.

In that snippet, Eve described the day as being a “beautiful sunny Friday” and shared how she was “off to grab a coffee” having just popped into Kivari to grab “the perfect little summer set”.

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In the same post, she shared how her mum had filmed her that day – accidentally in slow motion – and she apologised to her fans for the resulting poor quality of the video.

Kivari’s Noosa store manager Hayley Alexandra shared a message to Eve underneath the post, calling her “the most beautiful lady” and “ray of sunshine”.

Eve wrote a heartfelt message in reply, saying, “Thank you so much. You were the sweetest, you made the whole experience so lovely. Can’t wait to pop back in and see you again.”

Eve’s mum Snezana filmed this clip of her daughter – with Eve later apologising to fans for the poor quality. (Credit: Instagram/eve.vict)

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Indeed, a holidaymaker told the Daily Mail that Sam and Snezana had been “happy to be seen” on the Hastings Street holiday strip during their Noosa trip.

“They were front and centre of Hastings St all week. Coffees in the plaza. They got smoothies at the Oakberry açaí bar,” the tourist shared.

“You could see them sunning on the deck of their apartment.”

The holidaymaker added that Snez was “filming content by the pool and on the boardwalk for several hours on the Friday afternoon”, and added that Sam “looked like the picture-perfect family man”.

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A holidaymaker told of how Sam Wood was spotted on Noosa’s main strip. (Credit: Instagram/samwood)

“The stepdaughter [Eve] was in and out of all the boutiques and dressing the part for Noosa in September. And you’d see Sam and Snez on the boardwalk early in the morning with the rest of the Noosa crowd,” they added.

Eve has previously shared how she grew up with “just my mum” after Snezana split from Eve’s father, former motocross competitor Jason Rapoff, when their daughter was still a baby.

“Snez and Eve have always shared a really special bond,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “As Eve has grown up, her bond with her mum has only become stronger. They talk about everything and there are no secrets between them.

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“Even when Eve moved away [to New York to study fashion] they spoke, FaceTimed or messaged every day. Snez has always wanted the very best for her eldest daughter,” the insider adds.

Snezana Wood and her daughter Eve Markosi-Wood share a close bond and often pose in modelling shots together. (Credit: Instagram/eve.vict)

After news of her stepdad’s arrest broke, Eve stayed silent on social media, with fans of the model and influencer taking to the comments of her most recent posts to share their support.

“Sending you lots and lots of love lovely!” one wrote.

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“Have been thinking about you all day, I hope you’re ok,” another shared.

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