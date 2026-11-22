Having her own cooking show is now the “dream” for Laura McLellan after she was crowned winner of ABC’s fan-favourite on Recipe Of The Year.

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“It was just a bit of a hobby, something that I would do on the side, I just never had that confidence before to pursue it more,” the 37-year-old tells Woman’s Day of her kitchen creations.

“I loved being on TV and seeing what happens behind the scenes.”

Laura won Recipe Of The Year with her Emerald Pie recipe. (Credit: ABC)

Indeed, Laura credits the success of the show, which is hosted by beloved chef Adam Liaw and actress Pia Miranda, in a large part to its focus on the food rather than the drama, unlike other TV cooking competitions.

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“It’s just refreshing to see something focusing on the connections, the stories, the wholesome side of it, the fun side of it,” she says.

Keeping her win a secret from her mum until the finale aired wasn’t so fun though.

The cook reveals she’d love to do more TV following her big win. (Credit: ABC)

“I’ve been bursting at the seams to tell her,” laughs the Queenslander, who was proud to represent the “multicultural Australia of today” with her delicious Lao-influenced recipes, passed down from her mum.

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Laura was also flying the flag for rural Australia – and her neighbours in the small town of Emerald.

“It’s like the biggest news of the town,” she beams. “I’ve been living here for just over two years and of all the places I’ve lived, I never felt so instantly at home, it felt nice to represent them.”

Recipe: Laura’s Emerald Pie

Everyone loves a good pie, especially if they’re small, making them easy to grab and even easier to eat! This pie combines an Australian classic (a meat pie) with a filling that’s close to my heart – a delicious, spicy green curry!



Serves 6

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Ingredients

2 sheets shortcrust pastry

2 sheets of butter puff pastry

2 garlic cloves

½ white onion

400g chicken thighs

1 tbsp neutral tasting oil (eg light olive oil, canola or vegetable oil)

2 tbsp Thai green curry paste

270ml tin of coconut milk 2 cups of frozen beans, carrot, corn and broccoli mix

4 sprigs of Thai basil

2 lime leaves

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp white sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Spray oil for greasing

1 egg

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Steps

1 Preheat oven to 210°C.

2 Take out sheets of pastry to defrost.

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3 Mince garlic cloves.

4 Finely dice onion.

5 Cut chicken thighs into small, half-inch-sized pieces.

6 Heat oil in a medium-sized pot on a medium high heat.

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7 Add onions to the oil and saute for 2 minutes, until softened and translucent.

8 Add chicken and curry paste to the pot and saute for 2-3 minutes.

9 Add in coconut milk, frozen vegies, Thai basil leaves, lime leaves, fish sauce and sugar and stir to combine.

10 Once it reaches a boil, turn the heat down to a gentle simmer, pop a lid on and simmer covered for 15 minutes (stirring every few minutes).

11 Make a cornflour slurry by mixing the cornflour with a spoonful of water, and then adding this to the cooked curry. Stir through to combine. This will help thicken the curry for the pie!

12 Pour curry into a baking dish and set aside to cool for 10 minutes.

13 PASTRIES Spray a jumbo muffin tin with spray oil to lightly grease. With the shortcrust pastry, cut out 6 circles that are approximately 14cm in diameter using a cookie cutter or a mug/bowl of the same size (these will be your pie bottoms!), and then gently push the pastry into each mould. You’ll want to make sure you leave a little hanging over the edges so you can press the tops onto them! Cut 6 circles into the puff pastry sheets that are about 10cm in diameter using a cookie cutter or glass that is of similar size (these will be your tops). Crack the egg into a small bowl and lightly whisk (this is your egg wash).

14 Take the cooled-down curry and spoon it evenly into the 6 pastries.

15 Brush the hanging edges of the pastries with the egg wash and then add your puff pastry tops. To seal the pies, use a fork to crimp the edges down on all the pies.

16 Brush the tops of the pies with the egg and sprinkle over the sesame seeds.

17 Using the tip of a sharp knife, poke the tops to make a small slit (this will allow steam to escape during baking).

18 Place tray in the oven for 15 minutes to bake.

19 Once cooked, allow the pies to cool in the tray for 5 minutes before removing and serving!

Edited extract from Recipe Of The Year With The Country Women’s Association. Available November 30, ABC Books, $39.99

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