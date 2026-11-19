John Farnham is unquestionably one of the greatest entertainers Australia has ever produced. He’s also a larrikin who loves a practical joke, as Human Nature found out when filming the video of their joint 1997 hit single, ‘Everytime You Cry’.

When John strolled out of his trailer to greet the then fledging vocal group, he was wearing just a shirt and his undies.

They brought their Motown act to Las Vegas in 2009.



“We were filming our bits for the video and he decided that the first thing he would do was walk up behind the cameras in the dark, with his pants around his ankles, and stand there watching us, just out of shot and try to put us off,” Human Nature’s Phil Burton, 52, reveals to TV WEEK.

“John’s just so lovable as a person and doesn’t take himself overly seriously,” Mike Tierney, 49, adds. “He had fun with his audiences and with the people around him. I think it helped shape how we could deal with the people around us, too.”

Human Nature have released their memoir, Only Human. (Credit: Allen & Unwin)

The group’s hilarious first meeting with Aussie pop royalty is revealed in their memoir, Only Human: Harmony Through the Hits & Hard Times. The book tells how four friends from suburban Sydney – Toby Allen, Phil, and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney – became one of our most successful pop groups with infectious top 10 hits such as ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’, ‘Wishes’ and ‘He Don’t Love You’.

Recently, the group performed as part of the John Farnham tribute show, The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend – The Celebration Concert.

“It’s amazing to think we were part of the crew of people John wanted to help celebrate his career,” says Andrew, 52.

Human Nature at the TV WEEK Logie Awards April 22, 2001. (Photo by Liam Nicholls/Newsmakers)

As revealed in the book, local and global tours with Michael Jackson and Celine Dion set the band up for stardom. Human Nature also made a guest appearance in Neighbours in 2000, performing their singles ‘He Don’t Love You’ at the Erinsborough High debutante ball and ‘Wishes’ at the after-party. Former Neighbours star Holly Valance even appeared in their video clip for ‘He Don’t Love You’, helping the song break the top 20 on the UK charts.

Throughout their career, Human Nature have had ups and downs and suffered personal losses, but they’re still together more than 35 years later.

Human Nature have been together since high school! Here’s a pic of them from 1997. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“To have remained steadfast in our passion and commitment to the group is probably the thing I’m most proud of,” says Toby, 53. “There were quite a few times when it would have been easy to drift apart but there was always a drive to find a way to forge ahead in our career.”

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The group put everything on the line when, in 2009, they moved to Las Vegas for a residency at the Imperial Palace Casino, moving to the Venetian in 2013.

Here, they rubbed shoulders with Motown legends such as Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder, as well as Hollywood types.

Human Nature and Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who helped the group launch their Las Vegas show. (Credit: Getty)

Phil recalls seeing Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on the red carpet of a celebrity poker tournament.

“We were all dressed in these silver suits and we overheard Ben tap Matt on the shoulder and say, ‘Who are the guys in the suits?’ “And we’re like: ‘That’s us!’” laughs Phil.

Only Human: Harmony Through the Hits & Hard Times

By Human Nature

RRP $34.99

Out now