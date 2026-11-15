Angus and Simon’s new MKR strategy is ‘like a slap’ to Oliver

Angus and Simon have a new strategy: trying to throw Harrison and Oliver by criticising their cooking to their faces. But will it work?
When the ultimate instant restaurant round kicks off in My Kitchen Rules this week, Tiffany and Giancarlo have just been sent home, thanks to Simon’s strategic scoring. But at this point in the competition, Harrison and Oliver have no idea of what Simon has done.
“Honestly, that never passed my mind,” Oliver tells TV WEEK.
The Sydney hipster mates are hosting the first of the ultimate instant restaurants when judge Colin Fassnidge surprises everyone by saying it’s time for open critiquing. Angus and Simon see it as an opportunity to “get in the heads” of Harrison and Oliver. Angus sums up their entrée in one word, which Oliver says sounds like “a slap in the face”.
But Harrison tells TV WEEK he didn’t believe Angus was giving his true opinion of the dish.
“You can see a smirk coming through,” he explains.
Oliver says the thing he and Harrison really enjoyed about the ultimate instant restaurant round was getting to spend time with Mary and Golden.
“I think they’re very similar to Harrison and myself, being the close friends who support each other.”
Bar manager Harrison, 30, and bottle shop attendant Oliver, 28, met six years ago. Their close friendship has been attracting a lot of attention online, with people commenting on Harrison’s support for Oliver during teary moments and the duo’s frequent hugs.
“We should be encouraging men to be in touch with their emotions,” Oliver says. “Cry if you need to, laugh, actually show how much life means to you. And hug your mates.”
He says doing MKR with Harrison has brought them even closer.
“I never want to have him out of my life. He’s stuck with me through hell and high water.”
Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.