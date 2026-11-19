Fractured fairytales are a popular genre in Hollywood. But in new animation film Steps, the tale of Cinderella is told like never before – and it’s exactly what enticed co-stars Ali Wong and Stephanise Hsu to sign on.

Cinderella is the fair-haired, blue-eyed fairytale princess whose happy twist of fate captured the hearts of many. But what if we’ve got the story all wrong? Sure, there was a fairy godmother and a prince to kiss at midnight… But was Cinders truly at the mercy of an evil stepmother and ugly stepsisters – or were they simply misunderstood?

What is Steps about?

This is the fun premise of Steps, which follows Cinderella’s sisters, Lilith (Ali Wong) and Margot (Stephanie Hsu), as they all make a fresh start in a new world: a pastel-coloured, bubblegum kingdom where Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) fits right in. Soon, her sisters are living in her shadow and royal outcasts.

Fed up, Lilith steals the magic wand from Cinderella’s fairy godmother (Bette Midler) and hijacks the royal ball where Cinderella is to meet her handsome prince. But in a story-splitting moment,

Cinderella, Lilith and Margot band together to save the kingdom (Credit: Netflix)

Lilith unwittingly casts more chaos than she intends and all three sisters are sent far, far away by a magical force, leaving the throne to tyrannical Queen Priscilla (Nikki Glaser). Can they find a way to back to being the sisters they once were and save the kingdom?

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Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu on playing sisters in Steps

The project marks the first time Ali and Stephanie have worked together – but it’s not the first time they’ve met over the years, and they already knew they had the right working chemistry.

The voice cast of Steps: Young Mazino, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Radcliffe, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Bette Midler and Damian Priest at the Steps premiere in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty for Netflix)

“Ever since I met her, I always felt like she had such a good energy,” Ali, 44, tells TV WEEK of her co-star. “I actually first met her at the Everything Everywhere All at Once premiere [for which Stephanie would be Oscar nominated] and I was like: ‘Oh my God, who are you? You were so amazing.’ I just knew that we would have chemistry. Stephanie is a very genuine, present person – I knew it was going to work.”

Stephanie, 35, echoes her sentiments, adding: “I felt that way, too. I didn’t even read the script. The producers said: ‘This is Steps. Ali Wong is the lead and you play her little sister.’ I said: ‘Okay, I’m in.’”

Iconic actress Bette Midler voices the Fairy Godmother. (Credit: Netflix)

With the stacked cast including Daniel Radcliffe and Peter Dinklage, the duo would be keen to turn it into a live-action version.

“I would watch that!” Stephanie laughs, with Ali adding that “it’s the most G-rated thing Nikki [Glaser] and I have ever done!”

Maybe this is a… um… step towards a sequel?

Steps is available now on Netflix