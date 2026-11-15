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Home Entertainment My Kitchen Rules

Sheridan was ‘terrified’ of going on MKR – so why did she do it?

MKR's Sheridan opens up on why she didn't feel 'hugely comfortable' at the dinner table.
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There are times on My Kitchen Rules when Perth schoolteacher Sheridan – competing with her son Ted – doesn’t look like she’s having a lot of fun.

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“I didn’t feel hugely comfortable at the dinner table,” Sheridan, 53, admits to TV WEEK.

“Sitting at a table with a whole pile of people that you don’t know terribly well, with people that have declared they’ve got these undying, unbreakable, unwavering friendships with people they met two weeks before they met us… that was tough.”

Angus, Simon, Sheridan and Ted sit next to each other at the dinner table
Dinner table conversation with Angus and Simon wasn’t exactly pleasant for Sheridan and Ted. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sheridan had to watch Angus and Simon “having a crack at one person after another”.

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“As the competition went on, they definitely just got worse and worse,” Ted, 25, adds.

On top of that, Sheridan says the stress of being in the kitchen kept increasing – which led to her getting emotional at her ultimate instant restaurant.

“I felt like I didn’t want to mess things up – for Ted.”

Sheridan admits she was “terrified” of going on the show, but her mum, daughters and husband talked her into it.

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“They were like, ‘You have to do it. It’s going to be such a great opportunity for Ted.’ I really was hoping that Ted could get the affirmation that he could cook.

“Teaching’s my thing – he hasn’t found his thing yet.”

Sheridan stands with her hands held out in front of her, while Ted looks at her
Cooking got more and more stressful for Sheridan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Ted has done a business degree, and is working at a catering company in business development.

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“I’ve loved cooking for such a long time, and I’ve watched Colin [Fassnidge] and Manu [Feildel] and all those people for so long,” he says. “It’s a hobby that I love, but could it be something more?”

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As for whether Ted is still single, the answer is yes… although he has been getting a few DMs since appearing on TV.

“I never went on this show to try and find a girlfriend,” he insists. “I came on this show to pursue a career!”

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Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

Profile picture of Helen Vnuk
Helen Vnuk

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