MKR’s Tiffany tells: ‘The show’s tested my relationship with Giancarlo’

As drama brews on My Kitchen Rules, Tiffany and Giancarlo have managed to stay mostly out of the firing line.

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The Victorian couple, who have been together for almost 20 years, and love an Italian feast, spoke to Woman’s Day about the pressures of filming the reality show, how it impacted their relationship, and what drama is still to come!

Were you relieved to cement your place in Kitchen HQ early?

“Absolutely! It was such a relief to know we’d secured our place. There’s so much pressure in this competition, and getting through early gave us a chance to breathe, find our rhythm and enjoy the experience a little more. We were there to cook our hearts out, learn, have fun and show Australia what we love doing!”

Is there a different vibe in Kitchen HQ to the Instant Restaurants?

“Definitely! The Instant Restaurants are so personal because you’re opening your own home and putting your heart on a plate for everyone. Kitchen HQ has a completely different energy – it’s fast-paced, competitive and full of adrenaline. We loved the intimacy of our Instant Restaurant, but Kitchen HQ was exciting in a whole different way. We’re food lovers, so being surrounded by people who are just as passionate about cooking was pretty special.”

(Credit: Supplied)

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We saw the boys filling you in on the fighting that’s gone on this season. What do you think of how Simon and Angus have behaved?

“We definitely heard a few things! Everyone handles pressure differently, and when you put passionate people in a high-pressure environment, emotions can run high. We try to stay in our own lane, focus on our food and remember why we came here. We’re not there to judge anyone – we’re there to cook, have a laugh and enjoy the ride!”

Watching it back, were you glad to miss most of the drama?

“Oh, absolutely! We’re happy to leave the drama to the people who enjoy it! We’d much rather be in the kitchen talking about food than getting caught up in arguments. Watching it back is definitely an eye-opener, though. You realise there’s so much happening around you that you don’t always see when you’re focused on getting dinner on the table!”

Is there more drama to come?

“You’ll have to keep watching! We can promise there’s always plenty happening when you put a group of passionate cooks together. But if it were up to us, the only thing we’d be stirring is the sauce! We’re here for the food, the friendships and the experience.”

(Credit: Supplied)

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Did the show test your relationship with Giancarlo?

“One hundred per cent! Cooking together is one thing, but cooking under a time limit, with cameras everywhere, and the pressure of a competition, is a whole different ball game. We know each other so well after 20 years, but there were definitely moments when we had to take a breath, communicate and trust each other. If anything, it reminded us that we make a pretty good team, even when one of us thinks they’re always right!”

Was this the most stressful thing you’ve been through together?

“It would definitely be up there! There’s nothing quite like having a camera follow you around while you’re trying to get a meal perfect under pressure. We’ve experienced plenty together, but MKR pushed us outside our comfort zone in a completely new way. It was stressful, exciting and exhausting, but an experience we’ll never forget.”

(Credit: Supplied)

Who are you closest to out of the other contestants?

“Mary and Golden, for sure. One of the best parts of this experience has been the friendships we’ve made.”

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