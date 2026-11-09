Farmer Wants a Wife stars announce ‘another chapter’ three years after finding love on TV

They found lasting love on the 2023 season of Farmer Wants a Wife, and now Farmer Matt Young and his partner Olivia Benic have announced “another chapter” is looming for them.

Advertisement

The beloved stars of the hit Channel Seven show melted hearts across Australia in August 2024 when they welcomed a baby boy, Henry, to the family.

Two years on, Olivia and Matt shared an Instagram post in which they revealed more happy news.

Farmer Matt met Olivia on the 2023 season of Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Instagram/farmermattau)

“Farmer DOES wants a wife haha ,” Olivia posted, sharing a carousel of photos which showed Matt proposing to her on bended knee by the water.

Advertisement

“We have built a beautiful life over the last four years. Taking the leap to alter our lives, buying a home, having a little one, and trusting each other through the ups and downs. Here is to another chapter.”

The post – which showed Olivia wearing a glittering ring on her finger – unleashed a flood of love and congratulatory messages from friends and family, who were thrilled that the duo were now engaged.

Certainly, Olivia and Matt are one of the success stories from the popular reality series, and yet they have largely kept their romance out of the public eye over the years.

“After being on Farmer, we realised we wanted to keep some things private,” Olivia told Woman’s Day in a 2024 interview – and that went for keeping her pregnancy with baby Henry under close wraps.

Advertisement

“We told our close circle when we were about 15 weeks and no-one said anything. No-one dobbed us in,” she shared.

Farmer Matt Young proposed to Olivia Benic on bended knee by the water. (Credit: Instagram/bolivia.benic)

The couple live in Yass, close to Matt’s family farm in Bookham, NSW, and were the first of their friends to welcome a baby.

“When [Henry] first came along, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m never having another kid,’ because it’s such a life change, but once you get settled, it’s easier to imagine having more kids,” Olivia told Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how many we’ll have, but we’ll want to make sure Henry has some siblings around.”

Olivia has said she is keen for Henry to have a sibling. (Credit: Instagram/bolivia.benic)

It’s been a fairytale ending for the couple whose connection on TV lives on in the memories of fans.

And in a 2025 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Olivia shared how she knew well ahead of the show finale that she had won Matt’s heart.

Advertisement

“Matt had already told me he was going to pick me,” she told the outlet.

“I’m sorry, but if you don’t know if you’re the final pick, you’re not the final pick. The farmer will always tell you.”

Olivia said she knew ahead of the finale that Matt had picked her over Annabelle. (Credit: Instagram/farmermattau)

She also said that she and Matt had a plan on how to protect their fledgling relationship as the series rolled out on screen.

Advertisement

“Before the show even came on TV, Matt and I had a support plan in place because I was like, ‘I have no idea how hard this is going to be. This is what I’m going to need from you, what do you need from me?’,” she told Yahoo.

“So we kind of planned for the bad stuff before it would even happen, and that was helpful.”

ROYALS. CELEBRITY. REAL LIFE. Woman’s Day Newsletter The best entertainment and lifestyle news from Australia’s number one weekly mag. SIGN ME UP Never miss an exclusive story!

Related