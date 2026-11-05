‘What the heck?’ Sonia Kruger’s daughter leaves viewers astonished

The footage delighted fans of Channel Seven personality Sonia Kruger. It showed the Dancing with the Stars host practicing her moves in the living room with her 11-year-old daughter Maggie.

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The duo appeared to be having a ball as they strutted their stuff in front of the camera in celebration of Halloween – and Sonia’s 247,000 Instagram followers couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Maggie is so tall. What the heck?” exclaimed singer David Campbell, while another follower simply asked, “That’s not baby Maggie is it?”

“It is!” Sonia replied proudly. “Eleven and very tall!!!!”

Fans of Sonia Kruger couldn’t believe how Maggie had grown. (Credit: Getty/Instagram/soniakruger)

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“I came to the comments to check exactly that!!!” another follower declared. “Awwww baby Maggie all grown up!!!!! So gorgeous like her mumma.”

It is perhaps no surprise that Sonia’s fans were flabbergasted by her adorable video. It seems like only yesterday that baby Maggie was born.

In fact it was 2015 – with Maggie’s birth coming after a long and difficult fertility journey for Sonia and her TV executive partner Craig McPherson.

Sonia was aged 49 when she finally fell pregnant thanks to an egg donated by a close friend.

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She had previously miscarried on more than one occasion.

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“I want to be really open with people about the fact it is an egg donor baby because we occasionally see in the media women over the age of 40 falling pregnant and having babies,” Sonia told The Australian Women’s Weekly in September 2014.

“And I know from personal experience that you can be lulled into a false sense of security, believing you can put off motherhood and fall pregnant when you want to. But it’s not true. At least, it wasn’t for me.”

Sonia Kruger wanted to be totally transparent about how Maggie was conceived. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

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Naturally, Sonia, now 60, was protective of her girl right from the start – shielding her from the spotlight – but more recently she has opened up about how proud she is of her daughter.

It appears Maggie has been inspired by her mother’s flair for performing – Sonia memorably made her acting debut in Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film Strictly Ballroom where she played the role of Tina Sparkle.

“Every time I see her dance, I have tears in my eyes because she tries so hard,” Sonia told the Something To Talk About podcast in July 2026.

“It brings me joy and I’m proud of her because she loves it. It blows me away to see her doing her thing.”

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Sonia and Maggie’s video delighted. (Credit: Instagram/soniakruger)

“Maggie really is Sonia’s mini-me in so many ways,” a source tells Woman’s Day, “It’s beautiful to see those same passions shining through. They share such a special bond, and Sonia couldn’t be prouder of the girl Maggie is growing into.”

Indeed, Sonia has said she has relished having more time to spend with her family after Dancing with the Stars was rested in 2026.

And with Channel Seven confirming the show won’t return in 2027 either – because of how expensive it is to create – it looks like Sonia will likely have even more time to spend creating memories at home.

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“Sonia has always been incredibly protective when it comes to her girl, but now that Maggie is getting older, she’s slowly becoming more comfortable with letting the world see just how incredible her daughter is,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

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