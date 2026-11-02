‘Wasn’t on the cards’: Details emerge as Chrissie Swan tells of health ‘curveball’

Less than two weeks after radio star Chrissie Swan revealed she had been in hospital for a lengthy stay following an undisclosed “medical emergency”, the star has left fans concerned by sharing that most days she remains bedbound.

Advertisement

Chrissie, 52, has been absent from her Nova network radio program, The Chrissie Swan Show, since September, and on October 22 she admitted that she doesn’t know if she will return.

“A couple of months ago, I had a medical emergency – completely unplanned, as emergencies are – and I was in hospital for ages, and even that was weird for me because I’ve only ever been to hospital to have babies, which is good news, and this was certainly not that,” she shared in an Instagram video at the time.

While assuring her fanbase that she was “going to be OK”, the star said she was taking it one step at a time.

“As soon as I feel like myself for longer than an hour at a time, I’ll be back!” she told her listeners. “Sorry to cause so much concern – it was a worry for me too.”

Advertisement

In a new post on October 31, Chrissie received a flood of support after revealing that she had gone through “a rough few weeks and most days I haven’t been able to leave bed”.

Chrissie Swan revealed that most days she’d been unable to leave her bed. (Credit: Instagram/chrissieswan)

“It’s such a drag being unwell but your messages and thoughts and positive encouragement have been the surprise break out hit of the year!” Chrissie shared. “And they keep on coming – even though I rarely have the energy to even reply.

“You’re good eggs, all of you,” the radio star continued. “I’m taking today as a win and hope to continue this trajectory. Your messages make me feel so connected and loved while I’m stuck inside these four walls. Thank you all so much.”

Advertisement

In an accompanying video, Chrissie admitted she could feel the “energy crash” was “imminent” so she wanted to share an update.

She revealed that she had managed to wash her hair for “the first time in a couple of weeks” and again thanked her fans for their “beautiful” messages of support.

“I read every single one. I’m overwhelmed by how beautiful you all are,” she explained, before admitting she was “really missing work”.

“I’m really missing interacting with people on the radio, so your direct messages mean a lot to me.

Advertisement

“Whoever said that healing is not linear was not lying,” she went on. “I’ve had a pretty rough two weeks and lots of curveballs, lots of surprise stuff that wasn’t on the cards.

“So, little by little, I’m feeling good today. Let’s run with it.”

Chrissie Swan gave fans an update weeks after revealing she had suffered a “medical emergency”. (Credit: Instagram/chrissieswan)

While Chrissie hasn’t shared details of what kind of medical emergency she endured or what “curveballs” she has faced, she has revealed she is currently in “lockdown” and unable to see anybody.

Advertisement

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day what’s been going on behind the scenes.

“Chrissie understands fans are curious and would love to know more about what’s been happening but this is Chrissie’s story to tell and she will when she’s ready,” the source explains.

“She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, and when she chooses to share more down the track, that will be entirely up to her. For now, she just wants people to know she is doing as well as can be expected and that she knows that she has all the love and support in the world.”

The insider went on to explain that Chrissie is lucky to have a “strong circle of friends and family” who are helping her navigate this difficult chapter.

Advertisement

Chrissie Swan has said she misses being on the radio. (Credit: Instagram/chrissieswan)

“The messages of support from fans have been genuinely heartwarming. It’s those little reminders that she’s loved and thought of that have made such a difference for her through this difficult time,” the insider says.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a really challenging period, but Chrissie feels incredibly supported, and isn’t putting any pressure on herself. She has so many people in her corner, and that’s what is really important right now.”

In a November 1 Instagram message, Chrissie revealed she had been able to get dressed for ‘three days in a row”, and had started reading books again to pass the time as she recovers.

ROYALS. CELEBRITY. REAL LIFE. Woman’s Day Newsletter The best entertainment and lifestyle news from Australia’s number one weekly mag. SIGN ME UP Never miss an exclusive story!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.