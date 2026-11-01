The Block 2026 auction results: The big winner, dark horses, and final results revealed

After a mammoth 2026 season of The Block, the finale aired tonight with all five teams making a profit at auctions.

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After months of blood, sweat, tears, arguments, cheating allegations, and room reveals, all five luxury homes went under the hammer over the weekend, and against all the pre-auction whispers that the market might cool down, this year’s finale turned everyone into a winner!

Here is the breakdown of how the 2026 auctions went and what each team walks away with.

Winners: Courtney and Sev – $1.27 million profit

The girls put in the hard work all season and emerged victorious with a massive $1.2 profit, as well as picking up $100,000 in winners prize money PLUS $500,000 with Scotty’s Prize Pool.

Not bad for a few months work!

Final results:

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Reserve: $3,450,000

Sold For: $4,720,000

Profit: $1,270,000

Runner-up: Rick and Tayla – $905,000 profit

The dark horses of the competition, going to auction last paid off for the father-daughter duo as they walked away with a whopping $900k. And while Scotty made fun of their young auctioneer, Rick and Tayla got the last laugh as their auctioneer effectively persuaded the clientele to keep raising the bids for the biggest lot on The Block, ensuring a mammoth profit for the family.

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Final results:

Reserve: $3,450,000 (Reduced to $3,400,000 with their $50,000 reserve discount!)

Sold for: $4,355,000

Profit: $905,000

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Third place: Lisa and Rosco – $550,000 profit

Just days after having their second baby, Lisa and Rosco braved the auctions (and the rain!) and it all turned out to be worth it, with their home breaking the $4 million mark and gifting the couple a neat $550,000 profit (and gifting the new owner of their house a cuddle with baby Jude!)

Final results:

Reserve: $3,450,000

Sold For: $4,000,000

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Profit: $550,000

Fourth place: Adam and Jolene – $455,000

Our favourite Outback duo set the pace for the auction, banking a neat $455,000 profit in an emotional moment, with Jolene saying the win meant they would no longer have to go work remote to support their family.

Final results:

Reserve: $3,450,000

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Sold For: $3,905,000

Profit: $455,000

Fifth place: Chantel and Wyatt – $367, 000

The fitness gurus were stoked with their profit, with Chantel happily admitting she wasn’t expecting that amount for their understated but luxurious wellness retreat. While they didn’t win a room reveal this season, Chantel and Wyatt still walked away winners, even after Danny Wallis walked out mid-auction.

Final results:

Reserve: $3,450,000

Sold For: $3,817,000

Profit: $367,000

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