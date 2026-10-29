Shock as THIRD Home and Away star is jailed following a violent assault

The pristine sands of Summer Bay have been sullied following news another former Home and Away star has been jailed over a violent robbery in Sydney.

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Felix Dean, who played VJ Patterson, the son of Ada Nicodemou‘s character Leah Patterson, on the drama between 2007 and 2014, will spend a year behind bars after he stole two protein shakes from a convenience store and assaulted an employee earlier this year.

Dean played VJ Patterson, Ada Nicodemou’s character Ada’s son, on the longrunning drama between 2007 and 2014. (Credit: Channel 7)

As outlined in court documents cited by the Daily Telegraph, Dean entered a Potts Point tobacconist in the early hours of Wednesday July 8 where he proceeded to steal two protein shakes from the fridge..

After witnessing the theft on CCTV, an employee attempted to stop him but was confronted with two closed-fist punches to the face and the back of his head.

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While he managed to escape, he was arrested nine days later when the same employee called the police when he noticed Dean loitering around the entrance to the store in the early hours of the morning again.

During a police search, he was also discovered to be carrying a small amount of the drug methamphetamine.

Dean fell into bad habits after his stint on Home and Away came to an end. (Credit: Instagram)

In court on Monday October 26, Dean was sentenced to 12 months in prison with Judge John Sfinas calling his behaviour “egregious”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

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In a shocking moment, Dean, who appeared via video link, unleashed onto the judge, telling him to “shut your f***ing f****t dog mouth”.



“I didn’t even touch him. You’re a f***ing putrid maggot judge and you know it,” he added before the audio link was pulled.

Dean is the third actor from Home and Away to be jailed in less than 10 years.

In 2024, Orpheus Pledger, who appeared on the series as Mason Morgan from 2016 to 2019, was charged and arrested over a violent assault of a woman, which included dragging her to the ground by her hair and stomping on her head.

Orpheus sparked a nation-wide police manhunt when he was wanted for assaulting a woman in 2024 (Credit: Channel 7)

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Pledger then escaped police custody while waiting for a mental health assessment at Royal Melbourne Hospital and spent the next three days on the run. In that time, he also returned to the victim’s home and threatened to kill her.

He was eventually caught and was sentenced to 12 months in prison in September 2025 with a non-parole period of six months.

Eight years earlier, Martin Peter Lynes, who played bad boy Adam Sharpe on the soap between 2012 and 2014, was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at a property on the NSW Central Coast.

However, he ended up serving just two-and-a-half-years after he was granted parole in early 2020.

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