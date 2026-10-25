Home and Away spoilers: Is it goodbye to a fan favourite?

Tears are flowing in Home and Away this week as Eden’s time appears to be running out. Meanwhile, Tane makes a huge call. Will he leave Summer Bay?

For any parent, being separated from their child is excruciatingly hard. And this week, Tane’s longing to be with baby Archie puts an idea in his head – to leave Summer Bay.

What does Tane ask Mali? (Credit: Channel Seven)

In a heart-to-heart with Mack (Emily Weir), Tane (Ethan Browne) reveals how much he’s been struggling since Archie and his mum Harper (Jessica Redmayne) left town to avoid her violent ex-boyfriend ever finding them.

Mack doesn’t want to see her best friend to leave and suggests Tane hires a manager for the gym, so he has flexibility. But Tane is thinking much bigger. The following day, he makes a proposal to Mali (Kyle Shilling).

What is it?

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Elsewhere, hope is dwindling fast to save Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and her loved ones must accept a heartbreaking truth: it may be time to say goodbye.

Eden is rushed back to hospital this week after husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) found her hunched over and unable to breathe. After numerous tests, the specialist informs them that Eden has suffered a bad reaction to her transfusion.

Eden is barely hanging on. (Credit: Channel Seven)

It sounds simple enough but, out of Eden’s hearing, the doctor laments that they are running out of treatments. Eden won’t survive without a stem cell donor.

It’s been a trying time for all as Eden worsens – she is suffering from aplastic anaemia, a condition that affects the ability of her bone marrow to produce new blood cells. But hearing the doctor confirm they are running out of time is almost too much to bear and Cash flees the hospital.

“Cash completely loses any sense of hope while he struggles to come to terms with her impending death,” Stephanie tells TV WEEK. “It’s simply too much for him to acknowledge.”

Sonny finds Remi, who feels left out of the inner circle. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Where is Cash?

In his absence, the doctor suggests Eden begins chelation therapy – but it comes with risks and has to be started immediately. Eden won’t make this decision on her own but Cash is nowhere to be found.

Remi (Adam Rowland) goes searching and is surprised to find Cash at home, drunk and abrasive. He urges him to come back to hospital although realises he’s no help to Eden like this. Remi makes a phone call to Cash’s father… Gary: your son needs help.

“Gary returns to the Bay in a last attempt to get Cash to finally accept the reality of the situation,” Stephanie explains. “He urges Cash to show up with deep love and compassion for what could be his final moments with Eden.”

Cash is falling apart at the thought of losing his wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Eventually, Cash and Gary (Peter Phelps) arrive at the hospital. Cash apologises to Eden for his absence and promises to never leave her again. But Eden knows it’s time to face the truth and tells Cash as much: she doesn’t want to die in a hospital.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) arrives to see his sister the next morning but is stunned to find she’s not in her room. Eden has checked out and no one knows where she is…

Is this goodbye?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven