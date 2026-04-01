Home And Away’s Ethan Browne on health, fitness and his passion for martial arts

For anyone with eyeballs, it’s abundantly clear that Home and Away‘s Ethan Browne is in pretty good shape. After all, you’d have to be to play gym-owner Tane on the beloved Aussie soap.

Advertisement

While his character is currently restricted to doing push-ups in his prison cell, Ethan has a different way he stays shape — martial arts.

Back in 2023, we had a chat with the 34-year-old about his fitness routine and how he pushed through his training despite a debilitating shoulder injury.

Home and Away‘s Ethan Browne on health and fitness

TV WEEK: How do you stay motivated to exercise?

ETHAN: I have an obsessive nature, and when it comes to exercise, it’s a must for my daily routine. For me, it’s as essential as eating.

Advertisement

TVW: How have you managed your recent pectoral tear injury? Have you been able to exercise?

E: After my surgery, I didn’t do any serious training for about six weeks, but I walked a lot and did some light cycling at the gym to keep the body moving. I couldn’t use my body the way I always had, so I had to pull back from my usual regimen and adjust accordingly.

Despite an injury, Ethan was still training hard. (Image: Paul Suesse)

TVW: Did that injury period affect your mental health?

Advertisement

E: Absolutely. When something unexpected happens that takes away your ability to do the things you enjoy every day, it can affect your mental health. But it’s also an opportunity to slow down and reflect on oneself and one’s goals, which I’ve benefitted from.

TVW: What advice would you give to anyone going through an injury?

E: Rest as much as possible. Don’t to, start moving, but with just light activities. Take it slowly and gradually get back into your regular routine.

TVW: How do you stay on top of eating well?

Advertisement

E: Preparation! Simply preparing the night before or even on the weekend makes a massive difference. It stops me from eating out and keeps me on track with clean eating.

Ethan’s martial arts training has made him strong and flexible. (Image: Paul Suesse)

TVW: What are your favourite healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners?

E: I love a classic Weet-Bix breakfast or eggs with a side of Greek yogurt and fruit (usually papaya). Lunch usually consists of some form of red meat, fish or chicken with vegetables and fruit on the side (again, probably papaya). Dinner is usually the same as lunch!

Advertisement

TVW: How do you like to unwind?

E: There’s a part of my couch at home that has a mould of my body in it because I lie there so much, so pretty much lying there watching a good TV series or reading or playing my instruments

[Ethan plays guitar and drums].

TVW: Do you prefer staying indoors or getting outdoors?

Advertisement

E: A bit of both! I love being outdoors and being in nature, but I also enjoy the peace of being at home playing music, watching movies and reading.

Ethan has been doing martial arts for more than 20 years. (Image: Paul Suesse)

TVW: How long have you been practicing martial arts?

E: Twenty-plus years, not including the years I spent in the backyard as a kid imitating Bruce Lee with my brother and cousins!

Advertisement

TVW: What’s your advice for anyone wanting to try martial arts?

Firstly, don’t be afraid of it. The hardest part is getting out there, but once you do, you won’t look back. Figure out what style you think you might like to try, then find the best instructor in your

area. You can’t beat having a quality martial arts instructor/master!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.