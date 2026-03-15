Home and Away Spoilers: A warrant is out for Tane’s arrest

Despite his beautiful surroundings, Tane is more isolated than ever in Western Australia. Without family or purpose, his refuge with Brax and Ricky is nothing like he expected. But in Home and Away, life won’t stay quiet for long when police issue a nationwide warrant for Tane’s arrest…

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This week, Tane struggles to find his place in Western Australia as Brax (Stephen Peacocke) gives him the cold shoulder and Ricky, untrusting of Tane (Ethan Browne), keeps her distance.

“Brax and Ricky are in a good place,” Bonnie Sveen, 37, explains of her character’s feelings. “Their relationship has only gotten stronger the more time they’ve been away from Summer Bay.

But the stakes are raised again when Dean [Patrick O’Connor] calls. Ricky is absolutely peeved that Brax can get so easily hooked back into this world they had agreed to step away from for Casey’s sake.”

Tane is put to work in WA. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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When she comes across Tane on a walk, she quizzes him about life in Summer Bay. He tells her about Archie and the two women he left behind: Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Jo (Maddison Brown). It softens Ricky, and she invites him on a boat trip.

“Tane’s had to convince Brax and Ricky to take him in without knowing much about him,” Ethan says. “But he and Brax aren’t that different. They’re both fathers and good people. But he really needs to persuade them [of that].”

Young Casey innocently takes a photo, which Brax races to delete. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In Summer Bay, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is reprimanded by Sergeant Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) for stalling on the case. Tane has skipped bail and by David’s orders, Cash is forced to put the word out for Tane’s arrest.

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Meanwhile, Jo quizzes Tane’s friends about what they know. Mack (Emily Weir) lies about her involvement, pretending to be shocked as everyone else. But Jo can sense something is off. Eventually Jo learns the truth and packs a bag – she’s bringing Tane home. But will she get there before the police?

Ricky fears their good deed will jeopardise their peaceful life. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Back in WA, Tane and Brax are mending fences – literally – on the cattle farm when Ricky approaches them about the warrant. Tane can’t imagine they’ll find him, but Brax is on high alert – even confiscating Casey’s camera when the youngster tries to take a photo of them.

Suddenly it dawns on them what they signed up for… and what they could lose.

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Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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