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Home and Away spoilers: Richie drops a bombshell & Beau’s red flags begin to surface

Are Beau's red flags starting to show?
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It’s a big week in on Home and Away as Richie and Abigail move closer to heartbreak, just as another couple is just starting to heat up.

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Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) is struggling to find work after he was fired from the police force.

He’s lonelier than ever and no one will hire him without a reference – a favour usually done by his superior office David, whom he accidentally shot during a police sting.

Richie is leaving Summer Bay. (Image: Supplied)

Without one, he’s getting nowhere and his only friend is ex-girlfriend Abigail (Haily Pinto), who despite being dumped by Richie, continues to help.

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Is she setting herself up for more heartbreak?

“Abby is a kind-hearted person and was willing to stick by his side [through it all],” Rocco tells TV WEEK.

“This kills Richie as he sees how much it’s hurting her to do so. He needs to screw his head back on, get his priorities straight and figure out the man he wants to be.”

Abigail takes out her anger on those around her. (Image: Supplied)
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As the rejection letters pile up, Richie makes a desperate plea to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for a reference. But the policeman is aghast he’d even ask and offers some hard-hitting truths about his career – he’s not fit for that line of work. Later, Richie finds Abigail and drops a bombshell: he’s decided to leave Summer Bay.

“Anything can happen in Summer Bay, but for Richie and Abby to ever come back together, Richie needs to do some thinking and reflecting on why everything went wrong,” Rocco says.

Beau’s charms have Harper feeling giddy. (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, new couple Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Beau (Blake Richardson) are more in lust than ever – with the truth about his job as a drug dealer still under wraps. This week, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Archie are returning to Summer Bay after their trip.

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But seeing Harper’s excitement, Beau’s loving demeanour quickly sours. He has planned a romantic getaway planned for the two of them, but Harper declines; she wants to see her son.

The rejection causes Beau to get upset.

Harper and Beau are falling for each other, fast. (Image: Supplied)

“Harper has high hopes for this new love,” Jessica explains.

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“She takes Beau at face value.”

The following day, Tane arrives to find Beau shirtless and loved-up with his ex and friend. Harper fills him in on her new relationship while Beau plays with Archie. But later, Tane enlists the help of Cash to pay a visit and check out Harper’s new flame.

Tane and Archie finally meet Beau. (Image: Supplied)

The visit goes accordingly and Cash gives his nod of approval.

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But when left alone, Beau turns on Harper and accuses her of an interrogation.

Is Beau shy and self-conscious? Or worse, is he paranoid and dangerous?

You can watch Home and Away on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

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Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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