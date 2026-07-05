Home and Away spoilers: Richie drops a bombshell & Beau’s red flags begin to surface

It’s a big week in on Home and Away as Richie and Abigail move closer to heartbreak, just as another couple is just starting to heat up.

Advertisement

Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) is struggling to find work after he was fired from the police force.

He’s lonelier than ever and no one will hire him without a reference – a favour usually done by his superior office David, whom he accidentally shot during a police sting.

Richie is leaving Summer Bay. (Image: Supplied)

Without one, he’s getting nowhere and his only friend is ex-girlfriend Abigail (Haily Pinto), who despite being dumped by Richie, continues to help.

Advertisement

Is she setting herself up for more heartbreak?

“Abby is a kind-hearted person and was willing to stick by his side [through it all],” Rocco tells TV WEEK.

“This kills Richie as he sees how much it’s hurting her to do so. He needs to screw his head back on, get his priorities straight and figure out the man he wants to be.”

Abigail takes out her anger on those around her. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

As the rejection letters pile up, Richie makes a desperate plea to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for a reference. But the policeman is aghast he’d even ask and offers some hard-hitting truths about his career – he’s not fit for that line of work. Later, Richie finds Abigail and drops a bombshell: he’s decided to leave Summer Bay.

“Anything can happen in Summer Bay, but for Richie and Abby to ever come back together, Richie needs to do some thinking and reflecting on why everything went wrong,” Rocco says.

Beau’s charms have Harper feeling giddy. (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, new couple Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Beau (Blake Richardson) are more in lust than ever – with the truth about his job as a drug dealer still under wraps. This week, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Archie are returning to Summer Bay after their trip.

Advertisement

But seeing Harper’s excitement, Beau’s loving demeanour quickly sours. He has planned a romantic getaway planned for the two of them, but Harper declines; she wants to see her son.

The rejection causes Beau to get upset.

Harper and Beau are falling for each other, fast. (Image: Supplied)

“Harper has high hopes for this new love,” Jessica explains.

Advertisement

“She takes Beau at face value.”

The following day, Tane arrives to find Beau shirtless and loved-up with his ex and friend. Harper fills him in on her new relationship while Beau plays with Archie. But later, Tane enlists the help of Cash to pay a visit and check out Harper’s new flame.

Tane and Archie finally meet Beau. (Image: Supplied)

The visit goes accordingly and Cash gives his nod of approval.

Advertisement

But when left alone, Beau turns on Harper and accuses her of an interrogation.

Is Beau shy and self-conscious? Or worse, is he paranoid and dangerous?



You can watch Home and Away on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.