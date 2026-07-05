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‘It was really difficult’: Lego Masters fan-favourite hopes the world is ‘kinder’ after intense online scrutiny

'It was difficult.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Fleur Watkins first appeared on Lego Masters Australia in 2021 alongside fellow mum Sarah, she quickly found herself on the receiving end of online criticism.

Now, returning for the new season in a trio with former winners Jackson and Alex, Fleur is readying herself for the public reaction all over again. Although she hopes this time will be different.

Brickman, Fleur, Jackson and Alex T building in a Lord of the Rings theme episode for Lego Masters Australia - Bricktacular.
Returning favourites are back to tackle even bigger builds and tougher challenges. (Credit: CH9)

“I’m not sure if it was because we were polarising or because we were women,” the mum-of-one, 49, tells TV WEEK. “It was really difficult. Hopefully, the world has become a kinder place in the last five years.”

Fleur had already had to develop a thick skin. She lost her twin when she was just 20 and, during the year she filmed her first season of Lego Masters, she lost five other people close to her.

“Because of losing my twin so young, I’ve become really resilient,” Fleur says. “You have to go into experiences like this and compartmentalise what’s going on in your life. I’ve had a lot of big life experiences that make me really appreciate what a beautiful chance Lego Masters is.”

Fleur, Jackson and Alex are thrown straight into a daunting Lord of the Rings ‘forced perspective’ challenge.

“Over the years, Brickman has always said, ‘Don’t tackle forced perspective – it’s really hard,’” Fleur laughs. “Then we walked in and the very first challenge was forced perspective!

“It was incredibly challenging, but such a fun theme to kick off the season.”

Lego Masters Austraia – Bricktacular airs Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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