‘It was really difficult’: Lego Masters fan-favourite hopes the world is ‘kinder’ after intense online scrutiny

When Fleur Watkins first appeared on Lego Masters Australia in 2021 alongside fellow mum Sarah, she quickly found herself on the receiving end of online criticism.

Now, returning for the new season in a trio with former winners Jackson and Alex, Fleur is readying herself for the public reaction all over again. Although she hopes this time will be different.

Returning favourites are back to tackle even bigger builds and tougher challenges. (Credit: CH9)

“I’m not sure if it was because we were polarising or because we were women,” the mum-of-one, 49, tells TV WEEK. “It was really difficult. Hopefully, the world has become a kinder place in the last five years.”

Fleur had already had to develop a thick skin. She lost her twin when she was just 20 and, during the year she filmed her first season of Lego Masters, she lost five other people close to her.

“Because of losing my twin so young, I’ve become really resilient,” Fleur says. “You have to go into experiences like this and compartmentalise what’s going on in your life. I’ve had a lot of big life experiences that make me really appreciate what a beautiful chance Lego Masters is.”

Fleur, Jackson and Alex are thrown straight into a daunting Lord of the Rings ‘forced perspective’ challenge.

“Over the years, Brickman has always said, ‘Don’t tackle forced perspective – it’s really hard,’” Fleur laughs. “Then we walked in and the very first challenge was forced perspective!

“It was incredibly challenging, but such a fun theme to kick off the season.”

Lego Masters Austraia – Bricktacular airs Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.