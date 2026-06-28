Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

Global champions return: Inside the explosive ‘Bricktacular’ shakeup coming to LEGO Masters

Four worlds. Four weeks.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Dragons, dinosaurs, superheroes and a very beloved blue heeler… Lego Masters season eight is going places no season has dared to go before.

The 2025 TV WEEK Logie winner for Best Competition Reality Program is back with a four-part special event series, dubbed Bricktacular, in which each episode is built around one of the biggest entertainment universes on the planet: Lord of the Rings; Jurassic World; DC Heroes; Bluey

Ryan Brickman McNaught for Lego Masters Bricktacular.
Brickman cannot wait to share these four epic episodes with the world. (Credit: CH9)

“When I was a kid, growing up, the Jurassic movie would be on and that was an absolute favourite,” Ryan ‘the Brickman’ McNaught, tells TV WEEK. “Each particular theme is going to appeal to some more than others, because it’s their childhood favourite.” 

Returning with Ryan to host the series and oversee the magic and mayhem are Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake and Love Island host Sophie Monk.

“We have a blast on set,” Ryan says with a grin. “We don’t think of it as work. We’re surrounded by such creative people – their energy rubs off on us.” 

Twelve of the most celebrated champions from across the entire Lego Masters franchise – Australian and international – will go head-to-head in four powerhouse trios for one final shot at the title, $100,000 in prize money and global bragging rights.

Which team will steal the show?

Jackson, Alex T & Fleur

Season two winners Jackson and Alex T are back. Since their win, the pair have taken their immersive ‘Relics’ exhibition on tour across the country. They’re teaming up into a trio with season three fan-favourite Fleur, who is no stranger to the bricks.

Jackson, Alex T and Fleur behind the scenes on LEGO Masters Bricktacular.
(Credit: CH9)

Max, Michelle & Jordy

Max was the youngest competitor ever to take part in the Australian show. Michelle made history in Lego Masters Australia vs The World as part of the first-ever all-female winning team. And Jordy? He’s popped up across every season for a laugh – but, this time, he means business.

Max, Michelle and Jordy behind the scenes on LEGO Masters Bricktacular.
(Credit: CH9)

Gabby, Oskari & Aura

Finnish duo Oskari and Aura won Lego Masters Finland before bringing their creative synergy to Grand Masters of the Galaxy. Now they’re teaming up with Gabby – a four-time Australian competitor and fan favourite known for her bold colour themes and dynamic storytelling. This is the triple threat to beat.

Oskari, Aura and Gabby behind the scenes on LEGO Masters Bricktacular.
(Credit: CH9)

Trent, Alex G & Felix

Trent is one of Lego Masters’ most beloved competitors – he’s three seasons in and has twice finished heartbreakingly close to victory. Alex G holds the record for the most hours spent building on set: 475 and counting. Now they’re joined by Felix, the reigning Lego Masters Germany champion.

Trent, Alex and Felix behind the scenes on LEGO Masters Bricktacular.
(Credit: CH9)

Lego Masters premieres Sunday July 5 at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement