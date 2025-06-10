While most Lego Masters contestants see the little plastic bricks as a form of creative expression, Gabby sees them as the tool that got her family through the toughest of times.

Just like mum, Alex loves building with Lego! (Credit: Nine)

BRAVE LITTLE BOY

During her first stint on the show in 2021, Gabby’s son Alex was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“Alex’s diagnosis came in Covid so life was already upside down, and then our family found ourselves in a whole new world of long, boring days in hospitals and nasty chemo treatments,” says Gabby, 43, who is returning for the third time for Lego Masters: Grand Masters Of The Galaxy.

“And Alex was this little boy who was very brave, funny and wonderful through it all.”

Alex spent more than 100 days in the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne and underwent 28 blood transfusions, but thankfully the brave little boy is doing really well after two-and-a-half years of intensive treatment.

Alex also loves Lego and has a huge collection of bricks donated by other contestants.

Gabby’s fellow season three contestants, including building buddy Owen, were a huge help when she received the devastating diagnosis.

They bought a new pram for Alex, cooked a month’s worth of meals for her and provided some much-needed laughs.

Gabby and her pals from the show are now building a Lego display for the oncology department where Alex received his treatment.

“We’ve come together to create something special for this place, and it’s been really lovely to have a chance to do something for the staff and the other kids in the unit,” she says.

Now Alex is back in kindergarten and Gabby’s encouraging Australians to donate blood to help out families in similar circumstances to hers.

“Lego Masters is an intense experience in a fun way, and of course nursing a kid through chemo is a different sort of challenge,” Gabby shares.

